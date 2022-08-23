Tuesday, August 23rd | 26 Av 5782

August 23, 2022 11:27 am
Arizona Gubernatorial Candidate Rescinds Endorsement of Antisemite

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

Kari Lake speaking at a rally in Scottsdale, Arizona. Photo: Gage Skidmore/The Star News Network.

Arizona’s Republican nominee for governor has rescinded her endorsement of an antisemite’s candidacy for Oklahoma State Senate.

On Monday, the Arizona Mirror reported that a spokesperson for the campaign of Kari Lake confirmed that she no longer supports Jarrin Jackson, who in January referred to Jews as a source of “evil” in a tirade posted on the messaging service Telegram, where he also referred to the Illuminati, COVID-19 vaccines, communists, and “woke pastors.”

Lake had pledged to reevaluate the endorsement after local media outlets in Arizona questioned her fitness for high office.

On Friday, Lake told Axios Phoenix that she was unaware of Jackson’s bigotry but maintained that “our great movement welcomes anyone and everyone who wants to fight for a better future.”

“I looked at Jarrin’s resume as (a) Combat Veteran in Afghanistan,” Lake, who has been endorsed by former president Donald Trump, explained.

According to the Arizona Mirror, Lake’s campaign “did not explain how she came to endorse a man whose bigotry was out in the open.”

 

