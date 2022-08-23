Canadian Government Defunds Project Led by Consultant Who Ranted About ‘Jewish White Supremacists’

A Canadian government agency has decided to cut funding for a project led by an “anti-racism consultant” with a history of antisemitic social media activity.

On Monday, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion Ahmed Hussen, said he reviewed tweets by Laith Marouf, a Lebanese employee of Community Media Advocacy Center (CMAC), and concluded that they were “unacceptable”

On Twitter, Marouf, whose group has received over $100,000 in government grants, ranted about “Jewish white supremacists” and called human rights activist Irwin Cotler, who is Jewish and Canada’s former attorney general, the “Grand Wizard of Zionism in this Colony [Canada].”

Marouf also described Jews as “loud mouthed bags of human feces” and vowed to expel them from Israel.

“When we we liberate Palestine and they go back to where they come from, they will return to being voiced bitches of thier (sic) Christian/Secular White Supremacist Master,” he said.

On Tuesday, Minister Hussen issued a statement confirming that funding to CMAC, which was provided by Canadian Heritage, “has been cut and their project has been suspended.”

Calling Marouf’s words “reprehensible and vile,” he demanded to know how CMAC “came to hire Laith Marouf, and how they plan on rectifying the situation given the nature of his antisemitic and xenophobic statements.”

Responding to the news, Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) said it is “relieved” but that “many questions remained unanswered.”

“The Canadian government committed an egregious error by funding an organization and its ‘anti-racism’ project whose senior consultant repeatedly posted antisemitic tweets. Far too often, antisemitism is not treated as the serious form of hate that it is, coming from both sides of the political spectrum,” said FSWC Director of Policy Jamie Kirzner-Roberts.

He continued, “Antisemitism must never be tolerated. We expect Canadian Heritage and its leadership to explain where they went wrong and how they will ensure organizations and their members that promote antisemitic views will not receive government funding in the future.”

Marouf’s attorney, Stephen Ellis, has denied that his client feels any “animus toward the Jewish faith as a collective group.”