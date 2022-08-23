NY Cops Investigating Face-Slapping Attack in Brooklyn as Possible Antisemitic Crime

A Jewish man was attacked on a Brooklyn street on Monday afternoon in at least the second antisemitic attack in the New York City borough in the space of two days.

The unnamed man was walking along Lynch Street in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn at approximately 4.30 pm when he was approached by his assailant, who slapped him around the face without exchanging a word. The NYPD confirmed later on Monday that it was investigating the incident as a possible hate crime.

The alleged assailant fled the scene following the attack by running up the adjacent Harrison Street. He is described as a Black male about 5ft 10 in height. He was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, black pants, black boots, a black hat and carrying a dark-colored backpack.

Monday’s attack came just two days after two separate early morning attacks on a pair of Orthodox Jewish men, also in Williamsburg.

Related coverage TikTok Video of Jewish Flag Vandalized at Interfaith Site in Vienna Draws Condemnation From Local Officials The Jewish community in Vienna and local officials condemned an act of vandalism in which youths tore down a flag...

A 72-year-old man was sprayed with fire extinguisher powder near the corner of Taylor Street and Lee Avenue, while a 66-year-old man was similarly attacked at the intersection of Roebling and South 3rd Streets.

In both cases, one of the suspects approached the victims and hosed them down with the fire extinguisher without saying a word. The 66-year-old man was also punched in the face by another suspect during the attack.

No serious injuries were reported in any of the latest incidents.

Hate crimes in New York City rose 196 percent from 2020 to 2021, with attacks on Jews comprising 40 percent of all hate crime incidents.