Wednesday, August 24th | 27 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli F-35’s Repeatedly Entered Iran’s Airspace: Report

Turkish Attempt to Reconcile with Assad in Syria: Pulling a Rabbit Out of a Hat

Biden Marks Ukraine Independence Day With $3 Billion Package

Iran Tests Drones Amid US Concern of Possible Supply To Russia

Gaza Child Killed When Explosives Stored in Residential Home Detonate

Israeli Defense Chief Heading to US Amid Iran Deal Developments: ‘Israel Is Not a Party to This Agreement’

Israeli Archaeologists Discover ‘Luxurious’ 1,200-Year-Old Mansion With Underground Vaults in Negev Desert

TikTok Video of Jewish Flag Vandalized at Interfaith Site in Vienna Draws Condemnation From Local Officials

Combating Antisemitism Is Crucial to the Academic Integrity of Our Nation’s Campuses

Canadian Government Defunds Project Led by Consultant Who Ranted About ‘Jewish White Supremacists’

August 24, 2022 10:44 am
0

Israeli F-35’s Repeatedly Entered Iran’s Airspace: Report

avatar by i24 News

 

An Israeli F-35 aircraft is seen on a runway during ‘Blue Flag,’ an aerial exercise hosted by Israel with the participation of foreign air force crews, at the Ovda military air base, southern Israel, Nov. 11, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

i24 News – Israeli F-35 stealth fighters have repeatedly entered Iranian airspace in the past two months, Saudi media reported.

The unverified report from London-based Elaph said the jets managed to evade Russian and Iranian radar during the drills.

The report said that Israel and the United States also carried out secret exercises over the Red Sea, simulating a strike on Iran from the sea and the air and the seizure of Iranian warships.

Related coverage

August 24, 2022 8:05 am
0

Gaza Child Killed When Explosives Stored in Residential Home Detonate

JNS.org - A child was killed and several other people were wounded in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday when explosives...

Earlier in January, Elaph, citing the same unnamed source, reported that Israel had carried out massive refueling exercises over the Mediterranean Sea, also in an effort to practice attacking Iran.

The report comes as the United States and its allies move closer to resuming the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel strongly opposes.

Israel’s Prime minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday condemned the deal and said the Jewish state “will act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state.”

On Monday, Amir Ali Khajizada, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Chief, threatened that Tehran could “destroy” Israel, even without nuclear weapons.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.