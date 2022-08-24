Israeli F-35’s Repeatedly Entered Iran’s Airspace: Report

i24 News – Israeli F-35 stealth fighters have repeatedly entered Iranian airspace in the past two months, Saudi media reported.

The unverified report from London-based Elaph said the jets managed to evade Russian and Iranian radar during the drills.

The report said that Israel and the United States also carried out secret exercises over the Red Sea, simulating a strike on Iran from the sea and the air and the seizure of Iranian warships.

Earlier in January, Elaph, citing the same unnamed source, reported that Israel had carried out massive refueling exercises over the Mediterranean Sea, also in an effort to practice attacking Iran.

The report comes as the United States and its allies move closer to resuming the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran, which Israel strongly opposes.

Israel’s Prime minister Yair Lapid on Wednesday condemned the deal and said the Jewish state “will act to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state.”

On Monday, Amir Ali Khajizada, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps’ Aerospace Chief, threatened that Tehran could “destroy” Israel, even without nuclear weapons.