Thursday, August 25th | 28 Av 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Service Member Lightly Wounded in New Syria Attack, Military Says

IDF Seizes Assault Rifles, Arrests 14 Palestinian Suspects in Counterterror Raids

‘Bursting With Hatred for Israel:’ Antisemitic Video Exhibited at Scandal-Plagued Documenta Art Festival

IDF Puts First-Ever Female Commander in Charge of Air Defense to Protect Israel’s Skies

Jewish Student’s Civil Rights Violated by Arizona School District, Feds Say

Iran Receives US Response To EU Nuclear Text For Revival of 2015 Pact

Algerian Islamists Slam Macron Over Presence of French Chief Rabbi in Official Delegation

Equating COVID Lockdowns With Nazism Is ‘Legitimate,’ Minnesota Republican Candidate Says

Addressing the Rise of Minority Attacks Against Orthodox Jews

Italian Winemaker Says Hitler Wines Will Be Discontinued Next Year

August 25, 2022 8:19 am
0

US Service Member Lightly Wounded in New Syria Attack, Military Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

FILE PHOTO: A closer view of an Iraq-Syria border crossing and buildings before airstrikes, seen in this February 3, 2021 handout satellite image provided by Maxar. Satellite image (copyright) 2021 Maxar Technologies/Handout via REUTERS

At least one US military service member in Syria suffered a minor injury and up to three suspected Iran-backed militants were killed on Wednesday, the US military said, in the second consecutive day of violence.

The latest exchange of fire underscored soaring military tensions even amid diplomatic efforts between Tehran and the West to try to save Iran‘s 2015 nuclear deal with major powers.

It came a day after President Joe Biden authorized US air strikes in Syria on an ammunition depot and other facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran‘s elite Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The US military said the suspected Iran-backed militants launched two separate attacks starting at approximately 7:20 p.m. local time in Syria.

Related coverage

August 24, 2022 4:23 pm
0

‘Bursting With Hatred for Israel:’ Antisemitic Video Exhibited at Scandal-Plagued Documenta Art Festival

The ongoing Documenta festival of contemporary art in the German city of Kassel was the site of yet another scandal...

Several rockets landed inside the perimeter of Mission Support Site Conoco in northeast Syria and were quickly followed by rocket fire near Mission Support Site Green Village, it said in a statement.

That triggered a US response from helicopters that, according to initial assessments, killed two or three militants conducting one of the attacks, it said.

Central Command said the wounded US service member had been at Mission Support Site Conoco and returned to duty after treatment. Two other servicemembers were under evaluation for minor injuries, it said.

Some injuries, including brain trauma, can manifest after an incident.

“We are closely monitoring the situation,” General Michael “Erik” Kurilla, who leads Central Command, said in a statement.

The latest attacks by the suspected Iran-backed groups could be retaliation for Biden’s air strikes on Tuesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iran denied having any link to sites targeted on Tuesday by the United States. The Biden-authorized air strikes involved eight US fighter jets — four F-16 and four F-15Es — and hit nine targets in Syria, the military said.

US forces first deployed into Syria during the Obama administration’s campaign against Islamic State, partnering with a Kurdish-led group called the Syrian Democratic Forces. There are about 900 US troops in Syria, most of them in the east.

Iran-backed militias established a foothold in Syria while fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad during Syria’s civil war.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.