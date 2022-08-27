Saturday, August 27th | 30 Av 5782

August 27, 2022 10:05 am
Man Indicted for Planning Islamic State Training Center

avatar by i24 News

The flag of the ISIS terrorist group. Photo: Reuters/Alaa Al-Marjani/File Photo.

i24 NewsA New Mexico man was charged with attempting to set up a training center for people wishing to fight for Islamic State, the Department of Justice said on Friday.

A federal jury indicted Herman Leyvoune Wilson, aka Bilal Mu’Min Abdullah, 45, of Albuquerque earlier in the week.

Wilson allegedly attempted to provide material support and resources to ISIS, as well as attempting to establish an “Islamic State Center” in New Mexico that would teach ISIS ideology, provide training in tactical maneuvers and martial arts, and serve as a safe haven for individuals preparing to travel and fight on behalf of ISIS in the United States and abroad.

Wilson allegedly attempted to obstruct, influence and impede at least one official proceeding by commanding and inducing the destruction and concealment of records by shutting down an online platform.

From May 2019 to September 2020, Wilson allegedly helped to administer an online platform to promote ISIS ideology, recruit others to ISIS ideology and discuss terrorist attacks in the United States and overseas.

If convicted, Wilson faces up to 20 years in prison for each count.

