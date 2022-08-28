‘Historic Milestone’: Israel’s President Herzog to Join 125th Anniversary Celebrations of First Jewish Congress in Switzerland

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is scheduled to travel to Basel in Switzerland on Monday to join celebrations marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionst Congress and to sign countries’ national science foundations.

“The heart of this visit is a historic milestone: The 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, which was a formative event for the Jewish People and for humanity at large,” stated Herzog ahead of the official visit. “Zionism is the ideal combination of Judaism’s deepest roots with groundbreaking innovation and entrepreneurial spirit.”

“Switzerland is an important country on a global level, as reflected both in international organizations, including the Red Cross, and on the European diplomatic stage,” he remarked.

The celebrations which started on Sunday to mark the 125th anniversary of the First Zionst Congress in Basel convened by Theodor Herzla on August 29 in 1897 is expected to bring together 1400 Jewish leaders, entrepreneurs, and philanthropists from all over the world. The events organized by the World Zionist Organization will kick off at the Stadtcasino Hall in Basel, where 208 delegates gathered at the First Zionist Congress to discuss the establishment of a Jewish state.

Herzog is expected to give a key note speech speak alongside the President of the Basel -Stadt Canton Beat Jans, the former President of Switzerland and the current Minister of Economy, Guy Parmelin, and the Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, Yaakov Hagoel.

“Today’s State of Israel is the fulfillment of Herzl’s vision in Basel,” said Hagoel. “Herzl dreamed and also hoped that the Jewish home would be a light to the Gentiles and a house from which light would emanate to the nations of the world.”

One of the events in Basel will be the restoration of the historical photo of Herzl, who was photographed on the railing of the balcony of the Three Kings Hotel in Basel during the first Zionist Congress.

Ahead of the anniversary, the Swiss government allocated $5.9 million to deploy thousands of police personnel and soldiers to help secure the events following warnings about pro-Palestinian demonstrations. As part of the preparations, the Rhine River will be shut to ship traffic and the airspace will be closed for the duration of the congress.

During the visit, Herzog will meet with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis and other senior government officials, and Swiss-Jewish community representatives. Herzog and Cassis are expected to sign a “groundbreaking” agreement between the Israeli and Swiss national science foundations.

“During my visit, I shall meet President Cassis and discuss important diplomatic, security, and economic issues with him, including the strengthening of our partnership in the fields of scientific and technological R&D,” Herzog said.

As part of the visit, the First Lady of Switzerland, Dr. Paola Rodoni Cassis will host First Lady of Israel Michal Herzog, to visit the Einstein House, the former home of the Jewish scientist Albert Einstein, which has been turned into a museum.