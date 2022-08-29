European Jewish Leaders Urge Investigation into Alleged Murder of French Jewish Man in Paris Suburb

European Jewish organizations along with French Jewish community leaders are urging authorities to investigate the alleged murder of a Jewish man in a suburb of Paris.

The man, Eyal Haddad, was killed near the suburb of Longperrier on Aug 19, according to a statement from the Paris-based National Bureau for Vigilance Against Antisemitism (BNVCA) released Monday morning.

The suspect, who allegedly beat Haddad with an axe, has been arrested, the BNVCA said in their statement.

French officials have not commented or confirmed the alleged attack, but various members of the French Jewish community voiced concern on social media.

“We hope for information quickly and ask that all avenues be explored at this stage, including the possibility of the aggravating factor of antisemitism,” tweeted Yonathan Arfi, the recently-elected president of the umbrella Jewish organization Crif.

The European Jewish Congress echoed calls for an official investigation.

“We call on French authorities to investigate and shed light on the true motives of his attacker,” the organization tweeted.

“All light must be shed on this affair, in particular on its possible [antisemitic] character,” tweeted Ariel Goldmann, president of Fonds Social Juif Unifié, which represents Jewish educational and social bodies in France.

“Sincere condolences to his family and friends,” tweeted Manel Msalmi an official with the EU Parliament. “It is not the 1st time that a Jew is murdered by his neighbor. We condemn this barbaric and criminal act and we call for justice for Eyal.”

A spate of criminal attacks with possible antisemitic motivations have struck France’s Jewish community in the last year.

In May, 89-year-old René Hadjaj was pushed to his death from the balcony of the apartment building where he lived in the Duchère district of Lyon. The public prosecutor in the French city of Lyon announced that he would examine whether the brutal killing on an elderly Jewish man was motivated by antisemitism, one week after local police dismissed the possibility in their own investigation.

In February, Jérémy Cohen was killed after being struck by a moving tram in the Paris suburb of Bobigny as he fled from an attack by at least a dozen gang members.