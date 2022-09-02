Israel, Germany Convene Roundtable on National Security

i24 News – The first top-level roundtable between German and Israeli security officials concluded on Friday in the Israeli capital of Jerusalem.

The event’s lineup included the most senior national security officials from both countries, such as the respective National Security Advisors and Directors General of the Foreign Ministries; Israel’s Director General of the Defense Ministry, the head of Mossad spy agency, the head of Shin Bet security agency and their German counterparts also took part in the sessions.

The historic meeting took place following the agreement reached during the meeting of the leaders of the two countries earlier this year concerning the creation of a framework for a strategic dialogue, a plan aimed at taking the level of cooperation to new heights.

At the meeting, both parties reaffirmed the unique and special nature of their relationship, as well as their commitment to making it thrive.

Dialogue participants discussed a wide range of national security issues. Israeli participants made the case against reviving the nuclear deal with Iran, describing it as dangerous.

The parties agreed to continue this dialogue on a regular basis.