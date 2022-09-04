In First, Israeli Diplomat Appointed to Cabinet of Incoming President of UN General Assembly

Sarah Weiss Ma’udi is the first Israeli diplomat ever to be appointed to the Cabinet team of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Weiss Ma’udi, a veteran Israeli diplomat and legal adviser will serve as a senior adviser and deputy team leader of the legal, budget and reform team at the Cabinet of the UNGA President-elect.

The appointment comes as Hungarian diplomat Csaba Korosi will take over the helm as the 77th President of the UNGA on Sept. 13.

Before her UNGA appointment, Weiss Ma’udi served as a counter-terrorism expert of the permanent mission of Israel to the UN in New York.

During her 2018-2022 tenure, Weiss Ma’udi was elected as the UN Legal Committee’s vice chair to represent the Western Europe and Others Group (WEOG) of countries on the Sixth Committee – the first Israeli to serve in this role in over 20 years, and the first Israeli female diplomat to fill the post.

Weiss Ma’udi joined Israel’s foreign ministry in Jerusalem in 2007, where she served as the Director of the International Law Department advising on legal matters related to maritime, water, international borders, amongst others.