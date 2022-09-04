Israel: Gantz Chooses Herzi Halevi as New Military Chief of Staff

i24 News – Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz chose Major General Herzi Halevi as the 23rd chief of staff of the country’s military, it was reported Sunday.

Gantz announced his decision to Prime Minister Yair Lapid and the current Chief of Staff, Major General Aviv Kochavi.

In the coming week, Gantz will forward Halevi’s name to the advisory committee for appointments to senior positions in the civil service.

Halevi was chosen “at the end of an orderly process,” according to a statement from Gantz’s office.

The process “included consultation with many senior officials, including former prime ministers including the current prime minister, defense ministers and chiefs of staff in the past, including the current chief of staff.”

Gantz concluded that Halevi is the most suitable officer “in terms of the rich operational experience he has in a variety of arenas of action, as well as in terms of his command abilities and his approach to various military issues, which he has proven throughout his years of service in the field and at headquarters.”

The defense minister also spoke with the other candidate for the position, Major General Eyal Zamir, to let him know of the decision.

Gantz told Zamir that he considers him an excellent, worthy and quality candidate for the position of chief of staff as well as for other senior positions in the defense establishment, and thanked him for his respectful approach and his great contribution to Israel’s security in his decades of service so far.

Lapid responded on Sunday, “The choice of Major General Herzi Halevi is appropriate and natural. Herzi is an outstanding officer with a wealth of experience and skills – I am sure that he will lead the Israeli army to many significant achievements.”

“It was a choice between two worthy and good candidates, I wish Champion Eyal Zamir success in the future. I have no doubt that he will continue to contribute his experience and skills to the security of the State of Israel.”