Monday, September 5th | 9 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death For ‘Corruption On Earth’

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Close to Done: Saudi Media

In First, Israeli Diplomat Appointed to Cabinet of Incoming President of UN General Assembly

Israel Set to Publish Results of Abu Akleh Probe

‘Toothless’: Israel’s Herzog Slams Iran Deal During Visit For 50th Commemoration of Munich Massacre in Germany

Jewish Anti-Zionists Are Trying to Legitimize Antisemitism

The BBC’s Perfectly Sealed Thought System

Joe Biden’s Four-D Speech

President Biden Should Choose US Security Over Partisanship Regarding Iran

Hippo Insurance Lays Off 70 Employees, Cutting 10% of Workforce

September 5, 2022 8:13 am
0

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death For ‘Corruption On Earth’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

ILLUSTRATIVE: The Iranian flag waves in front of the IAEA headquarters before the beginning of a board of governors meeting, in Vienna, Austria, March 1, 2021. Photo: Reuters/Lisi Niesner

Two women have been sentenced to death in Iran on charges of “corruption on earth” and human trafficking over the last few days, Iran‘s official IRNA news agency reported on Monday.

Advocates and rights group took to social media to share pictures of the two women, saying they are LGBT rights activists and are innocent. The pictures could not be verified by Reuters.

“Contrary to news published online, the sentenced have deceived and trafficked young women and girls out of the country by promising them educational and work opportunities, thus leading to the suicide of several of their victims,” IRNA said.

“Corruption on earth” is a term Iranian authorities use to refer to a broad range of offenses, including those related to Islamic morals.

Related coverage

September 4, 2022 4:25 pm
0

In First, Israeli Diplomat Appointed to Cabinet of Incoming President of UN General Assembly

Sarah Weiss Ma'udi is the first Israeli diplomat ever to be appointed to the Cabinet team of the United Nations...

In March, Iran‘s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei described homosexuality as part of a “moral deprivation” widespread in Western civilization.

Western rights groups have often criticized Iran for its treatment of LGBT issues. Under Iran‘s legal system, homosexual acts can be punished by the death penalty.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.