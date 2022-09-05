Monday, September 5th | 9 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israeli Start-Ups Raised $1.1 Billion in August

Muslim Cab Driver Charged for Attacks on Three Jewish Men in Brooklyn

Liz Truss Vows Tax Cuts After Winning Vote To Be Next British PM

Iran Sentences Two Women to Death For ‘Corruption On Earth’

Israel-Lebanon Maritime Deal Close to Done: Saudi Media

In First, Israeli Diplomat Appointed to Cabinet of Incoming President of UN General Assembly

Israel Set to Publish Results of Abu Akleh Probe

‘Toothless’: Israel’s Herzog Slams Iran Deal During Visit For 50th Commemoration of Munich Massacre in Germany

Jewish Anti-Zionists Are Trying to Legitimize Antisemitism

The BBC’s Perfectly Sealed Thought System

September 5, 2022 8:26 am
0

Israeli Start-Ups Raised $1.1 Billion in August

avatar by JNS.org

Israeli bank notes. Photo: Pixabay.

JNS.org – Israel start-ups raised $1.1 billion in August alone, the Globes business daily reported on Sunday.

Citing research by the Israeli Venture Capital research center, the report stated that since some corporations choose to keep their investments out of the public domain, the actual figure might be even higher.

According to IVC, Israeli privately-owned digital companies raised a record $25.6 billion in 2021, more than double the previous record of $10 billion reached in 2020, the report continued.

Israeli entrepreneurs raised $10.9 billion in the first half of 2022. This means that despite falling short of last year’s record, companies have already raised more than all the funds raised in 2020, the report noted. In the first eight months of 2022, Israeli startups raised $12.7 billion in investments.

The report noted that in August, Israeli cloud-based networking software business DriveNets raised $262 million in the largest fundraising round of that month. Guesty, a short-term rental firm, raised $170 million last month, while HiBob, a human resources platform, $150 million.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.