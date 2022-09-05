Monday, September 5th | 9 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Italian Soccer Federation Investigates Antisemitic Chants From Fans of Two Teams

Jewish Frontman of Rock Band Counting Crows Reminisces About Working in Israeli Kibbutz

Pro-Violence Message Dominates Anti-Israel Events — It’s Time to Speak Up

Jewish Khazar Mafia Controls Ukraine: A New Jewish Conspiracy Theory

As Summer Recess Ends, the Boycott Israel Movement Marches On

NUS Suspends President Accused of Antisemitism

History Repeating Itself as Bethlehem’s Christians Face Extinction

For Iran, It’s All About Breakout Time

Israel Probe Finds ‘High Probability’ IDF Fire Led to Accidental Death of Al Jazeera Journalist in Jenin

Israeli Start-Ups Raised $1.1 Billion in August

September 5, 2022 3:51 pm
0

Italian Soccer Federation Investigates Antisemitic Chants From Fans of Two Teams

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

A soccer ball. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Italy’s governing body of soccer the Italian Football Federation, also known as Federcalcio, announced on Monday that it will investigate antisemitic chanting from fans of the Italian soccer teams Juventus and Inter Milan at separate matches over the weekend, AFP reported.

The Italian Football Federation did not respond to a request for comment.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of Inter Milan fans chanting “the champions of Italy are Jews” just before kick-off of their game against A.C. Milan on Saturday. A.C. Milan published the video on its official Twitter account and wrote in English in the caption “such a shame.” AFP added that violence also broke out between supporters of the rival teams during the game.

Also on Saturday, Juventus fans in Florence’s Artemio Franchi stadium were caught on video chanting “the Viola aren’t Italians, they’re a pack of Jews” during the team’s away game against the soccer club Fiorentina, who are widely by the nickname Viola in reference to their purple uniforms. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.