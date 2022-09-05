Italian Soccer Federation Investigates Antisemitic Chants From Fans of Two Teams

Italy’s governing body of soccer the Italian Football Federation, also known as Federcalcio, announced on Monday that it will investigate antisemitic chanting from fans of the Italian soccer teams Juventus and Inter Milan at separate matches over the weekend, AFP reported.

The Italian Football Federation did not respond to a request for comment.

A video posted on Twitter shows a group of Inter Milan fans chanting “the champions of Italy are Jews” just before kick-off of their game against A.C. Milan on Saturday. A.C. Milan published the video on its official Twitter account and wrote in English in the caption “such a shame.” AFP added that violence also broke out between supporters of the rival teams during the game.

Also on Saturday, Juventus fans in Florence’s Artemio Franchi stadium were caught on video chanting “the Viola aren’t Italians, they’re a pack of Jews” during the team’s away game against the soccer club Fiorentina, who are widely by the nickname Viola in reference to their purple uniforms. The match ended in a 1-1 draw.