Tuesday, September 6th | 10 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘Israel is Prepared for Every Threat,’ Lapid Says in Warning to Iran

Antisemitism Is on the Quad — It’s Time to Face Reality With Meaningful Action

Deal or No Deal, Israel Must Restore a Credible Military Threat 

After 50 Years, Munich Olympics Massacre Still a ‘Quality Operation’ in PA Narrative

Is Israel Forfeiting Border Security in Hopes of Obtaining US Visa-Waiver Status?

Lebanon’s President: Total Energies Could Help Lebanon in Maritime Demarcation With Israel

UK Weighs Huge Support Package as Europe Battles Energy Crisis

Rare First Temple Period Ivories Discovered in Jerusalem

Clashes Erupt as IDF Razes Dizengoff Shooter’s Jenin Home

US Ambassador: ‘We Will Never Tie Israel’s Hands’ on Iran

September 6, 2022 9:01 am
0

Lebanon’s President: Total Energies Could Help Lebanon in Maritime Demarcation With Israel

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

Workers on the Israeli Tamar gas-processing rig some 25 kilometers off the Israeli southern coast of Ashkelon. Noble Energy and Delek are the main partners in the gas field, estimated to contain 10 trillion cubic feet of gas. June 23, 2014. Photo: Moshe Shai / Flash90.

Lebanon‘s President Michel Aoun said on Tuesday that France-based oil and gas company, Total Energies, could help his country solve maritime demarcation issues with Israel, according to a post from the presidency office on Twitter.

Aoun would make “contacts to help in this regard, will increase communications this month”, the office added.

Lebanon and Israel are locked in US-mediated negotiations to delineate a shared maritime border that would help determine which oil and gas resources belong to which country and pave the way for more exploration.

Amos Hochstein, the US diplomat mediating the talks, will be in Beirut at the end of the week to follow up on discussions with the Lebanese side.

Deputy parliament speaker Elias Bou Saab said after a meeting with Aoun that Hochstein’s visit “does not mean that it carries the final solution, but it is an additional positive step towards the solution”, the presidency office said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.