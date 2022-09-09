Friday, September 9th | 13 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ukraine Retakes Territory in Kharkiv Region As Russian Front Crumbles

The Queen Is Dead; Long Live the King?

BBC Arabic Journos Delete Disturbing Tweets After Watchdog Uncovered Anti-Israel Posts

Media Uses Reporters Tragic Death to Defame Israel

Media Push False Narrative About IDF Rules of Engagement Following Reporters’ Tragic Death

Exodus vs. Birth of a Nation: Media Miss Mark on Jewish Self-Determination, Palestinian Nationalism

German Police Fine Jewish Activist For Staging Pro-Israel Counter-Demonstration at Palestinian Rally

PBS Offers Free Lesson Plans, Teaching Course for Educators Related to Upcoming Ken Burns Holocaust Documentary

New York State Assemblymember Calls on State A.G. to Launch Investigation into Financial Firm Over BDS Allegations

Australian Lawmakers Call For Holocaust Education

September 9, 2022 1:37 pm
0

Australian Lawmakers Call For Holocaust Education

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The skyline of Melbourne, Australia, the capital of Victoria. Photo: Alex Proimos/Wikimedia Commons.

An Australian parliamentarian has proposed a motion to require students throughout the commonwealth to be educated about the Holocaust.

Labor Party MP Josh Burns proposed the measure on September 5. According to The Australian Jewish News, it was co-sponsored by MPs from several parties.

The motion denounces antisemitism, including Holocaust denial and equating covid restrictions with anti-Jewish legislation in Nazi Germany, and implores “all states and territories to follow the lead of Victoria and New South Wales and make Holocaust education a mandatory aspect of their school curriculum.”

Holocaust education became mandatory in Victoria in 2020 after the state’s education minister James Merlino set out to address bigotry in its schools.

Related coverage

September 9, 2022 4:20 pm
0

Ukraine Retakes Territory in Kharkiv Region As Russian Front Crumbles

Ukrainian forces were seizing an expanding area of previously Russian-held territory in the east in a "very sharp and rapid"...

During a speech on the motion, its co-sponsor Labor MP Mark Dreyfus noted that the Holocaust “is only recent history.”

“I acknowledge that there are other members in this place, on both sides of the chamber, who, like me, owe their lives to the fact that one or more of their family members managed to escape the Nazis and find refuge in Australia,” he said.

“Antisemitism is on the rise around the globe, and sadly we’re not immune from it in our own Victorian community,” Dreyfus added an Australian ABC affiliate that February. “Most kids today wouldn’t be able to explain what the Holocaust was, and I think it’s vital that each generation understands the horror of the Holocaust to ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Burns’ remarks, AJN said, were in memory of his recently deceased grandmother who emigrated from Germany to Australia just one week before the Kristallnacht.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.