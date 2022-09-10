Saturday, September 10th | 14 Elul 5782

September 10, 2022 1:33 pm
0

Iran Rejects Criticism of Its Nuclear Stance by European Powers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The atomic symbol and the Iranian flag are seen in this illustration, July 21, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Iran rejected as “unconstructive” a statement by France, Britain and Germany on Saturday that said Tehran’s demands were jeopardizing talks to revive its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, Iranian state media reported.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said the statement was “unconstructive,” adding “the three European countries are advised to play a more active role in providing solutions to end the few disagreements that remain,” state media reported.

In their statement, the three European powers vented their frustration at Iran’s demand in nuclear talks that the UN nuclear watchdog close a probe into uranium traces found at three sites.

