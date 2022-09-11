Sunday, September 11th | 15 Elul 5782

September 11, 2022 10:24 am
Iran Says Europe’s Remarks on Nuke Talks ‘Unconstructive’

An Iranian flag is pictured near in a missile during a military drill, with the participation of Iran’s Air Defense units, Iran October 19, 2020. Photo: WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS/Files

i24 NewsIran’s foreign ministry on Saturday described as “unconstructive” and “regrettable” a joint statement issued by Germany, France and Britain about negotiations aimed at reviving a 2015 nuclear deal.

“It is surprising and regrettable that, in a situation where diplomatic interactions and exchanges of messages are continuing… to finalize the negotiations, the three European parties would issue such an unconstructive statement,” Iran’s foreign ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani said.

The remarks came after the trio raised “serious doubts” about Iran’s sincerity in seeking a revived nuclear agreement, and warned that the Islamic republic’s position was jeopardizing the prospects of reaching a deal.

“The three European countries are advised to play a more active role to provide a solution to end the few remaining disagreements instead of entering the phase of destroying the diplomatic process,” Kanani said.

The three European parties to the deal said Saturday that Tehran “has chosen not to seize this critical diplomatic opportunity,” adding that “instead, Iran continues to escalate its nuclear program way beyond any plausible civilian justification.”

Kanani claimed it was “regrettable that the three European countries have taken a step in the path of the Zionist regime to defeat the negotiations with this ill-considered statement,” referring to Israel, the Islamic republic’s arch-foe and a staunch opponent of the deal.

“If such an approach continues, they must also accept responsibility for its results,” he said.

Kanani added that “threats and sanctions” would not “prevent the Iranian people from pursuing their rights and securing their interests.”

