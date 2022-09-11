Microsoft Launches New Streaming Tech Developed by Israel R&D Team

CTech – Microsoft has announced a new technology for its Teams platform, Microsoft eCDN, developed by Microsoft Israel Research and Development. The new technology will significantly improve the quality of video streaming in large-scale live broadcasts without overloading the enterprise network and will allow organizations to hold streaming events for millions of users simultaneously.

The new technology is based on the innovation developed at Peer5, an Israeli startup acquired by Microsoft last August. This technology allows organizations to hold organization-wide training and Town Halls, in a private, secure, and efficient manner without compromising the quality of the video or overloading the enterprise network.

eCDN (Enterprise Content Delivery Network) technology can overcome bandwidth limitations and enables secure video streaming broadcasts to large audiences. The browser-based technology is the first of its kind not to require installation at endpoints.

The new technology is based on WebRTC which operates within the browser and improves bandwidth used by peer-to-peer networks. In this way, the technology moderates the impact on the corporate network and on other business applications running at the same time. The company’s peer-to-peer networks balance themselves and expand automatically according to the increase in the number of users. The technology does not require any changes to the physical network infrastructure and can be implemented very quickly.

Additionally, it allows organizations to monitor the quality of streaming and network performance in real-time, as well as to identify and troubleshoot network errors across users. The new technology is integrated into Microsoft’s communication platforms and can also be used on other streaming platforms.