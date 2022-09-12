Monday, September 12th | 16 Elul 5782

September 12, 2022 10:01 am
Israeli Actress Shira Haas to Play Superhero in New Marvel ‘Captain America’ Movie

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Shira Haas. Photo: Zohar Jacobson via Wikimedia Commons.

The cast of the new “Captain America: New World Order” was officially announced by Marvel at the D23 Expo presentation on Saturday and it includes award-winning Israeli actress Shira Haas.

The “Shtisel” and “Unorthodox” star will appear in the fourth “Captain America” film as Sabra, a fictional Israeli character who first appeared in the Marvel comics in 1980.

Sabra, which means a native of Israel in Hebrew, was born Ruth Bat-Seraph and was raised on an Israeli kibbutz. She was a former superhuman agent for Israel’s Mossad spy agency and former Israeli police officer who was trained by the Israeli army.

Her superhero uniform features a Star of David and she previously fought against the Incredible Hulk, who she mistakenly believed was working with terrorists, and also alongside the X-Men. Her powers include superhero strength, speed, stamina, agility, reflexes and durability. She also has a regenerative healing power and can charge other individuals by transferring her own life energy to them.

Actor Anthony Mackie will lead the film as the new Captain America after playing superhero Sam Wilson, also known as the Falcon, in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.” The cast of the new film includes Tim Blake Nelson as The Leader, and Danny Ramirez and Carl Lumbly as Joaquin Torres and Isaiah Bradley, respectively.

Director Julius Onah described the movie as a “paranoid thriller” at the D23 Expo presentation.

“Captain America: New World Order” will arrive in theaters on May 3, 2024.

