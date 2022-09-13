NY’s Hochul Announces Million Dollar Prize For Israeli EV Power Start Up; Announces Trip to Israel

New York’s Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul on Monday announced the winner of the 2022 New York-Israel Smart Energy Innovation Challenge, awarding the $1 million prize to ZOOZ Power.

Headquartered in Lod, Israel, ZOOZ specializes in ultra-fast electric vehicle (EV) charging technology. The Smart Energy Innovation Challenge was launched in 2020 and is jointly organized by the New York Power Authority (NYPA) and Israel Smart Energy Association. ZOOZ’s winning entry works to provide supplemental power to EV fast chargers. The technology can enable fast car charging even in areas with limited electrical capacity and could help protect against spikes in electricity demand.

Speaking earlier on Monday at the Jerusalem Post Annual Conference, Hochul also announced that she would be making her first trip to Israel, but did not announce any dates.

“New York’s collaboration with the state of Israel, a hub for innovative, clean energy technologies, will deliver forward-thinking solutions that will strengthen New York’s EV infrastructure,” Governor Hochul said.

NYPA and ZOOZ will now collaborate on a joint research and development project to deploy the technology.

New York State currently has more than 1,000 fast chargers, but aims to have more than 50,000 by 2025 as part of Hochul’s EV Make-Ready Program.

“The collaboration between NYPA and ZOOZ is only the latest example of the deep and flourishing friendship between the people of Israel and the State of New York,” said Ambassador Asaf Zamir, Israel’s Consul General in New York. “With this year’s Smart Energy Challenge, NYPA signals loud and clear, not just in Israel but also to the world, that New Yorkers are committed to building cleaner, smarter, and more equitable infrastructure.”