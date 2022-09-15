Israel’s Technion Ranks Top University in Europe in Field of Artificial Intelligence For Second Year

Thursday, September 15th | 19 Elul 5782

The campus of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on Mount Carmel, Haifa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, the country’s university for science and technology, has been ranked the top institution in Europe in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), for the second year in a row, according to a global ranking of computer science institutions.

The Haifa-based Technion-Israel Institute of Technology was selected 16th globally in AI and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems by CSRankings, a metrics-based ranking of top computer science institutions around the world. Tel Aviv University was ranked 6th in the field of AI after Germany’s Max-Planck Society and before University of Edinburgh and University of Oxford.

“The Technion continues to establish its position as the leading research institution in Israel and Europe in the core areas of artificial intelligence, thanks to the unique work environment that exists in this field at the Technion,” said Shie Mannor, co-director of Tech.AI, the Technion’s Center for Artificial Intelligence.

Tech.AI researchers work on applying advanced AI methodologies and tools in in a number of fields including data science, medical research, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, architecture, and biology.

“Solidifying the Technion’s position as a pioneer and world leader in the field of AI and spreading the knowledge acquired in this process to the commercial world in all its aspects, are very important national tasks,” commented Prof. Assaf Schuster, co-director at Tech. AI.

The Technion said that its is also building up its own AI community for students and researchers to deepen collaborations with industry and academia.

Last month, the Technion and the Hebrew University of Jerusalem announced a partnership agreement with IBM Research to fund research for the advancement of new AI solutions in Israel.

