September 15, 2022 9:06 am
0

Rock Band Counting Crows Performs in Israel

avatar by Gabriel

Counting Crows’ frontman Adam Duritz performing “A Long December” on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.” Photo: Screenshot.

i24 NewsRock band Counting Crows and frontman Adam Duritz performed in Israel on Wednesday night at the Ra’anana Amphitheater to a crowd of thousands of people.

“It’s great that you are so many, thank you very much, we had a great week here, it’s so beautiful,” Duritz said on stage.

The band announced that the Israeli show kicked off the European leg of their Butter Miracle tour even though Israel is technically not in Europe, but in the Middle East region of western Asia.

Throughout the hour and a half show, Duritz performed a dozen songs, including “Round Here,” “Hard Candy,” “Mr. Jones” and “Big Yellow Taxi.”

The audience welcomed the American band from San Francisco after the postponement of their show originally scheduled for April 2022 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Audiences remained on their feet for most of the show, singing the lyrics as Duritz handed them the microphone.

He once again thanked the crowd for their enthusiasm, telling them how unusual it was “to have a show like this” in a place they had never performed before.

“It was an epic and emotional night for our very first concert in Israel. So much love and energy from these people,” drummer Jim Bogios later posted on Facebook.

