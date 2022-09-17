Saturday, September 17th | 21 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran’s Supreme Leader Falls Ill, Cancels Public Appearances

Iran Woman’s Death After Morals Police Arrest Sparks Protests

Meet the Woman in the IDF Tasked With Propelling Combat Innovation to Prepare Israel’s Armed Forces For Enemy Threats

House Foreign Affairs Committee Unanimously Passes Bill to Examine Antisemitic Palestinian School Curricula

‘Blames the Victims’: US Jewish Groups Denounce Vermont University’s Response to Antisemitism Allegations

Iran Accused of Pulling Wrestler From International Championship to Avoid Competing Against Israeli Athlete

Chilean Politicians Condemn President’s Snub to Israeli Ambassador

Who Really Harms Palestinian Kids? What the Media Fails to Report

Terror Trifecta: Media Mum as Russia Boosts Ties With Hamas, Iran

Persecuted at Home, Iran’s Christian Converts Finding Europe’s Doors Closed

September 17, 2022 6:00 am
0

Iran’s Supreme Leader Falls Ill, Cancels Public Appearances

avatar by i24 News

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei delivers a televised speech in Tehran, Iran. Official Khamenei Website/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei canceled all public appearances and is on bed rest, under the supervision of a team of doctors, four people familiar with his health situation told US media.

According to The New York Times (NYT), the 83-year-old spiritual leader canceled all meetings and public showings last week after falling “gravely ill.”

Khamenei had surgery sometime last week for bowel obstruction after suffering extreme stomach pains and high fever, one of the people told NYT. The four people, two of whom are based in Iran, including one who has close ties with the country’s Revolutionary Guards (IRGC), requested anonymity.

One of the sources said the Iranian Ayatollah underwent surgery at a clinic set up in his home and office complex and is currently being monitored around the clock by doctors, adding that his condition was critical last week but has since improved.

Related coverage

September 16, 2022 4:46 pm
0

Iran Woman’s Death After Morals Police Arrest Sparks Protests

A young Iranian woman has died after falling into a coma following her detention by morality police enforcing Iran's strict...

As the Islamic Republic’s supreme leader, Khamenei has wide-ranging authority in Iran and is the final arbiter on issues such as the nuclear deal being negotiated between Tehran and world powers.

A former president of Iran, a protégé of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the founder of the revolution that led to the creation of the Islamic Republic of Iran in 1979, Khamenei assumed the position of the country’s top religious, political, and military authority in 1989.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.