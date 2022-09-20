Tuesday, September 20th | 24 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Technion Ranks Tops in Europe in AI for Second Consecutive Year

Russia Triggers plan to Formally Annex Occupied Ukrainian Regions

Israel Warns Travelers That Iran Continues to Target Israelis Overseas

Israel Busts Network of Seven Hamas Operatives Allegedly Planning Terror Bombing Attacks

Suspension of ‘Antisemitic’ College Paper Editor Denounced By Student Groups

Yeshiva University Suspends All Campus Clubs Over LGBTQ Controversy

Ben & Jerry’s Co-Founders Claim Unilever Violated Acquisition Agreement With Sale to Local Licensee in Israel

Movie About Female Arab and Jewish City Workers Emerges as Israel’s Oscar Entry

Suspension of ‘Antisemitic’ College Paper Editor Denounced By Student Groups

New York Times Ups Attack on Hasidic Jews, Publishing Editorial Riddled With Contradictions and Contempt

September 20, 2022 8:00 am
0

Technion Ranks Tops in Europe in AI for Second Consecutive Year

avatar by JNS.org

The campus of the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology on Mount Carmel, Haifa. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – The Haifa-based Technion-Israel Institute of Technology is Europe’s top university in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) for the second year in a row, according to an international ranking of computer science institutions around the world.

The university also placed 16th in the world in the field of AI in CSRankings, and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems.

“The Technion continues to establish its position as the leading research institution in Israel and Europe in the core areas of artificial intelligence, thanks to the unique work environment that exists in this field at the Technion,” said Shie Mannor, a co-director of Tech.AI − Technion Artificial Intelligence Hub.

Around 150 Technion researchers are involved in Tech.AI, applying advanced AI practices to a variety of fields including data science, medical research, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, architecture and biology.

Related coverage

September 20, 2022 7:57 am
0

Israel Warns Travelers That Iran Continues to Target Israelis Overseas

JNS.org - The National Security Council (NSC) Counter-Terrorism Bureau of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office announced on Monday its assessment...

“Solidifying the Technion’s position as a pioneer and world leader in the field of AI and spreading the knowledge acquired in this process to the commercial world in all its aspects are very important national tasks,” said fellow Tech.Al Co-Director Assaf Schuster.

According to Shai Shen-Orr, who leads the biomed activity and AI solutions for the health sector within Tech.AI, the center has used its advancements in the field of AI to create partnerships with companies such as Pfizer and IBM and leading medical institutions including the Rambam Health Care Campus in Israel and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The Technion announced in June it will establish a new institute that will focus on applying AI research to create solutions in the field of human health and medicine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.