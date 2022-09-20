Technion Ranks Tops in Europe in AI for Second Consecutive Year

JNS.org – The Haifa-based Technion-Israel Institute of Technology is Europe’s top university in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) for the second year in a row, according to an international ranking of computer science institutions around the world.

The university also placed 16th in the world in the field of AI in CSRankings, and 10th in the world in the subfield of learning systems.

“The Technion continues to establish its position as the leading research institution in Israel and Europe in the core areas of artificial intelligence, thanks to the unique work environment that exists in this field at the Technion,” said Shie Mannor, a co-director of Tech.AI − Technion Artificial Intelligence Hub.

Around 150 Technion researchers are involved in Tech.AI, applying advanced AI practices to a variety of fields including data science, medical research, mechanical engineering, civil engineering, architecture and biology.

“Solidifying the Technion’s position as a pioneer and world leader in the field of AI and spreading the knowledge acquired in this process to the commercial world in all its aspects are very important national tasks,” said fellow Tech.Al Co-Director Assaf Schuster.

According to Shai Shen-Orr, who leads the biomed activity and AI solutions for the health sector within Tech.AI, the center has used its advancements in the field of AI to create partnerships with companies such as Pfizer and IBM and leading medical institutions including the Rambam Health Care Campus in Israel and the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center.

The Technion announced in June it will establish a new institute that will focus on applying AI research to create solutions in the field of human health and medicine.