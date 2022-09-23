Chelsea Film Festival Lineup Includes Six Israeli Shorts, Documentaries and Feature Films

The 10th annual Chelsea Film Festival (CFF) in New York City has announced its lineup of films for this year’s event in October and it includes six documentaries, short films and feature narratives from Israeli filmmakers.

The narrative short film “Contact Line” by Yonatan Simelgor is about undercover Israeli soldiers and their wounded team leader who are trapped in their van in enemy territory. Their mission for survival becomes even more complicated due to their accomplice in the Gaza Strip who they are not sure they can trust.

“All the Things I Wanted to Say” by Assaf Gordon, which will be making its international premiere at CFF, is about a has-been director who decides to make one final movie about a traumatic event that took place during his service in the Israeli army. He enlists Yiftach, a young man who recently finished his own mandatory military service, to write a song for his movie. Yiftach soon realizes the film is about an incident that also affected his life and those of his army friends, and it brings back his own repressed memories about the harrowing experience.

The film also includes a love triangle but is mainly “about friendship, giving a chance and trying to figure out what’s important in life,” according to its official synopsis by CFF.

“Holy Holocaust,” by Osi Wald and Noa Berman-Herzberg, is a 17-minute animated documentary about Jennifer, a German who discovers that she is the black granddaughter of a notorious Nazi commander, and how the revelation turns her life upside down and affects her close friendship with Noa, who is Israeli.

“Why I Didn’t Report” by Ronnie Zidon is 13-minute crime drama starring “Fauda” star Rona-Lee Shimon as Dana, a crime journalist who names her rapist online. She is then interrogated by a young policewoman “who must determine if Dana is a slanderer or a survivor” but “once the station chief barges in, the two women realize Dana’s fate will be sealed in the interrogation room,” the film’s synopsis explained.

The documentary “Nafkot — Yearning” by Malka Shabtay focuses on an Israeli anthropologist who travels to meet a hidden Jewish community in north Ethiopia and the latter’s story of survival. Another documentary, “The Adventures of Saul Bellow” by Asaf Galay, is about the life of the Canadian-American Pulitzer Prize and Nobel Prize-winning novelist. It includes interviews with Bellow’s family and friends.

The Chelsea Film Festival this year will highlight 153 films from 29 countries. The official lineup includes 27 features, 106 shorts, 14 television series’ and pilots, and six virtual reality experiences from independent or emerging filmmakers.

CFF will hold its tenth edition both in-person at Regal Theaters on 14th St. in New York City from Oct. 13-16 and virtually on FilmFestival+ from October 13-31.