Friday, September 23rd | 27 Elul 5782

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Pope Francis, Israel’s Chief Rabbis Discuss Interfaith Coexistence in Kazakhstan

Israelis Lead International Hunt for Innovative Cancer Treatments

Russia Holds Referendums in Occupied Ukrainian Areas Amid International Condemnation

Lapid Calls for Two State Solution to Conflict With Palestinians in UN General Assembly Address

US Treasury Department Sanctions Iranian Morality Police Over Mahsa Amini Killing

College Diversity, Equity, Inclusion Failing Jewish Students, Says New Report

Israeli Embassy in Mexico Vandalized With Anti-Zionist Slogans in Extradition Protest

‘They Are Using Us:’ Palestinian Human Rights Activist Blasts BDS Supporters At Duke University Event

English Soccer Club Loses Sponsor for Displaying Anti-Israel Banners, Palestinian Flags at Games

I Was Failed for Speaking the Truth About Israel

September 23, 2022 8:17 am
0

Pope Francis, Israel’s Chief Rabbis Discuss Interfaith Coexistence in Kazakhstan

avatar by JNS.org

Pope Francis waves after delivering his traditional Christmas Day Urbi et Orbi speech to the city and the world from the main balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica at the Vatican, December 25, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Yara Nardi

JNS.org – Pope Francis and both of Israel’s chief rabbis, Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau and Sephardic Chief Rabbi Yitzhak Yosef, discussed peaceful coexistence and cooperation between religions in meetings and on the sidelines of an interfaith event held last week in Astana, Kazakhstan.

The clergymen were among many who gathered at the Seventh Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, an event that unites representatives from the world’s major religions with the goal of establishing peace, harmony, tolerance and respect between faiths.

Rabbi Yosef spoke at the gathering about the importance of compromise and peace in society. Pope Francis delivered the event’s closing speech.

“Time has come to make our hearts clear, to put aside the history books and leave away the conversations that have long engendered distrust of religion,” the pontiff declared. “Religion is not the problem but something that promotes harmonious living in society. We need religion to quench our thirst for peace.”

Related coverage

September 23, 2022 6:46 am
0

Russia Holds Referendums in Occupied Ukrainian Areas Amid International Condemnation

Russia began referendums on Friday aimed at annexing four occupied regions of Ukraine, raising the stakes of the seven-month-old war in...

The pope continued, saying, “We should listen to the weakest, those in need. The pandemic has demonstrated all the inequalities of our planet…Believers in the divine must help our sisters and brothers not to forget that the human characteristic is vulnerability.”

The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions was established in 2003 and includes representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Shintoism, Taoism, Hinduism, Zoroastrianism, Jainism and Bahá’í, as well as notable leaders of international organizations and political figures. This year’s gathering coincided with the second anniversary of the signing of the Abraham Accords.

“This is a summit of people who believe in God, and for me it doesn’t matter what religion you belong to – we must be together,” Israeli-Kazakh businessman and philanthropist, Alexander Mashkevich, noted before the gathering. “In my heart, I believe in all dialogue and peace meetings between spiritual leaders who share the understanding that between religions there is no gainsay, and that continuing the tradition will bring good results.” According to Mashkevich, many are mistaken in thinking that religion is the main generator of wars and conflicts in the world; the truth is that “those who do not believe in God are the ones who get in the way of peace.”

Also at the event, Rabbi Yosef and Rabbi Lau met the Grand Imam of al-Azhar in Cairo Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb, the highest religious authority in the Sunni Muslim world.

The sheikh spoke at the event’s plenary session about “religious brotherhood,” saying it is “a prerequisite for global international brotherhood.” He added, “I do not call for merging all religions into one…I call for serious work to strengthen the values of all religions.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.