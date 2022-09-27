Tuesday, September 27th | 2 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Russia Issues New Nuclear Warning as Contested Ukraine Referendum Ends

Explosion Kills Policeman in Southern Turkey

Iran Security Forces Clash with Protesters over Amini’s Death

Holiday in Montenegro Becomes Escape from Call-Up for Russians

After Exile in France, Arafat’s Nephew Returns to Gaza

Over 250,000 Men Left Russia to Avoid Mobilization

Iran Says US Attempting to Use Unrest to Weaken Country

Iran Indicts 14 in Top Nuclear Scientist’s Assassination

Lebanon Expects US Mediator Offer for Maritime Border with Israel within Days

Sheikh Qaradawi, Islamist Backer of Arab Revolts, Dies at 96

September 27, 2022 1:21 pm
0

Explosion Kills Policeman in Southern Turkey

avatar by i24 News

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 3, 2022. Photo: Reuters/Valentyn Ogirenko/File Photo

i24 NewsA police officer was killed late Monday when a bomb exploded near a residence building in Turkey’s southern province of Mersin, according to the country’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu.

He said the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) was responsible for the attack, which happened around 10:40 p.m. The two women who carried out the attack died in the explosions.

They first shot the police officer on duty and then detonated bombs attached to their bodies, the minister said. Another policeman was wounded.

The attack took place in Mezitli district in Mersin, the state-run Anadolu agency said.

The PKK launched an insurgency against the Turkish state in 1984, and more than 40,000 people have been killed in this conflict. The group is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly threatened to “freeze” the NATO membership bids of both Sweden and Finland, accusing them of providing a haven for outlawed Kurdish militants.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.