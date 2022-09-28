Wednesday, September 28th | 3 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Numbers Are in: What’s in Store for Israel’s Population?

Sudan’s Military Ruler Says Ready to Visit the Jewish State

Study: Nearly Half of Israelis Agree Iran Nuke Sites Should Be Attacked Even Without US Support

Israeli Youth Soccer Team Qualifies for EURO U21 Championships

Iran’s Nationwide Demonstrations Raise Pressure on State

Russia Issues New Nuclear Warning as Contested Ukraine Referendum Ends

Explosion Kills Policeman in Southern Turkey

Iran Security Forces Clash with Protesters over Amini’s Death

Holiday in Montenegro Becomes Escape from Call-Up for Russians

After Exile in France, Arafat’s Nephew Returns to Gaza

September 28, 2022 7:01 am
0

Israeli Youth Soccer Team Qualifies for EURO U21 Championships

avatar by i24 News

 

Soccer fans carrying an Israeli flag at the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. Photo: Reuters/Henry Romero.

i24 NewsIsrael’s national youth football team qualified for the under-21 UEFA European Championships after defeating Ireland 3-1 at Tel Aviv’s Bloomfield Stadium on Tuesday.

It is the third time in history the Israeli men’s team qualified for the championships. The tournament will take place next summer in Georgia and Romania.

“You have once again proven that spirit, courage, and a lot of faith will take Israeli football forward,” Israel Professional Football Leagues chairman Erez Kalfon said.

Related coverage

September 28, 2022 8:02 am
0

The Numbers Are in: What’s in Store for Israel’s Population?

JNS.org - Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published its final demographic figures ahead of the Jewish new year. According to the...

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid also congratulated the team on Twitter “for the great achievement.” Defense Minister Benny Gantz said the players “might be young, but every one of them is a champion.”

However, football fans were disturbed from celebrations by a video circulating on social media showing the team’s head coach Guy Luzon slapping player Ziv Morgan on his left cheek during what looked like a heated argument.

Commenting on the incident after the game, Luzon said it was “just a pat.”

“Everything’s out of love. My slaps are for real. What I gave Morgan was just a pat,” the coach claimed.

Earlier in June, Israel’s under-19 men’s team made history by advancing to the country’s first-ever European football final. The team was defeated 3-1 by England.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.