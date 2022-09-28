Jewish Actor Adam Sandler Says He Hopes to Visit Israel One Day, Become Fluent in Hebrew

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has never been to Israel but is hoping to go in the near future, he told AARP magazine in a recent interview.

The “Saturday Night Live” veteran, who previously played an Israeli in the 2008 comedic film “Don’t Mess With the Zohan,” was asked if he has a “bucket list” of accomplishments he wants to tackle and replied, “Well, I haven’t been to Israel and I’m the Zohan, for God’s sake. I’m excited to get there.” Sandler, 56, also said he would like to improve his golf and guitar skills, and added, “I wish I could speak another language, like fluent Hebrew.”

The “Hustle” star is starring in and producing the new Netflix comedy “You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!,” which is currently filming in Canada. The movie, based on a young adult novel of the same name, stars his entire family, including his wife of nearly 20 years, Jackie Sandler; their daughters, Sadie, 16, and Sunny, 13; and his mother, Judy, 84.

Thinking about how he would like to be remembered 100 years from now, Sandler told AARP, “I want people to continue to enjoy what I’m doing. I hope they’ve had a good time with my movies, with what we’ve given them and, whether you’ve liked me or not, appreciate that I’ve tried my best.”