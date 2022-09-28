Nike Releases Lebron James ‘Maccabi Tel Aviv’ Sneakers Ahead of Athlete’s 20th NBA Season

Nike released to the public on Wednesday morning a pair of retro sneakers modeled after ones that NBA All-Star Lebron James wore while playing in Israel in 2004, which he put on again for the Los Angeles Lakers’ Media Day earlier this week.

The Nike LeBron 2 “Maccabi Tel Aviv” sneakers features a white and metallic gold colorway and some laser-etched graphical illustrations on the shoe’s tongue and top collar. An old James Nike logo is featured on the shoe’s side, and the back of the shoe has James’ first name. The sneakers retail on Nike.com and in select stores starting at $215.

The sneakers are a replica of an original player-exclusive shoe, which is never available to the general public, worn by James during a Cleveland Cavaliers preseason exhibition game against the Israeli basketball team Maccabi Elite Tel Aviv in 2004.

The Lakers shared a picture of the sneakers on its official Twitter account.

The “Maccabi” shoes are among a line of sneakers that will be sold to celebrate LeBron’s upcoming 20th NBA season, during which the Lakers forward will turn 38.