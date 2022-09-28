Wednesday, September 28th | 3 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Why Haven’t Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib Even Mentioned Iran’s Hijab Protests?

New York’s Funniest Realtors Are Also Jewish

Jewish Actor Adam Sandler Says He Hopes to Visit Israel One Day, Become Fluent in Hebrew

Nike Releases Lebron James ‘Maccabi Tel Aviv’ Sneakers Ahead of Athlete’s 20th NBA Season

German Antisemitism Monitor Highlights Growing Abuse of Holocaust

Moscow Cozies Up With Hamas to Pressure Israel

Rashida Tlaib and the Coming Purge of Progressivism

3001 Arabian Nights

Iran’s Threats Against Israel’s Nuclear Facilities Must be Taken Seriously, Israel’s Atomic Energy Head Warns

The Numbers Are in: What’s in Store for Israel’s Population?

September 28, 2022 7:54 am
0

Study: Nearly Half of Israelis Agree Iran Nuke Sites Should Be Attacked Even Without US Support

avatar by JNS.org

A number of new generation Iranian centrifuges are seen on display during Iran’s National Nuclear Energy Day in Tehran, Iran April 10, 2021. Iranian Presidency Office/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout

JNS.org – Forty-nine percent of all Israelis, and 55 percent of those who are Jewish, strongly or somewhat agree that Israel should attack Iranian nuclear sites even without US support, according to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute.

The study also found that less than a third of Jewish Israelis (31 percent) want the next government in Jerusalem to advance the two-state solution as a means of resolving the conflict with the Palestinians. A full 36 percent of Israelis, including 58 percent of Jews, do not want this paradigm to be promoted following the Jewish state’s Nov. 1 elections (11 percent of Jewish Israelis said they were unsure how the next government should proceed).

Regarding the Jewish New Year, which began on Sunday at sundown, 29 percent of Israelis believe that next year will be better than the previous one; 30 percent think it will be about the same; 21 percent believe it will be worse; and 20 percent said that they don’t know.

The survey of 605 men and women interviewed in Hebrew and 149 in Arabic was conducted on the internet and by telephone between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 2022, and has a margin of error of 3.59 at a confidence level of 95 percent.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.