Study: Nearly Half of Israelis Agree Iran Nuke Sites Should Be Attacked Even Without US Support

JNS.org – Forty-nine percent of all Israelis, and 55 percent of those who are Jewish, strongly or somewhat agree that Israel should attack Iranian nuclear sites even without US support, according to a survey by the Israel Democracy Institute.

The study also found that less than a third of Jewish Israelis (31 percent) want the next government in Jerusalem to advance the two-state solution as a means of resolving the conflict with the Palestinians. A full 36 percent of Israelis, including 58 percent of Jews, do not want this paradigm to be promoted following the Jewish state’s Nov. 1 elections (11 percent of Jewish Israelis said they were unsure how the next government should proceed).

Regarding the Jewish New Year, which began on Sunday at sundown, 29 percent of Israelis believe that next year will be better than the previous one; 30 percent think it will be about the same; 21 percent believe it will be worse; and 20 percent said that they don’t know.

The survey of 605 men and women interviewed in Hebrew and 149 in Arabic was conducted on the internet and by telephone between Sept. 18 and Sept. 20, 2022, and has a margin of error of 3.59 at a confidence level of 95 percent.