New York’s Funniest Realtors Are Also Jewish

Jewish Actor Adam Sandler Says He Hopes to Visit Israel One Day, Become Fluent in Hebrew

Nike Releases Lebron James ‘Maccabi Tel Aviv’ Sneakers Ahead of Athlete’s 20th NBA Season

German Antisemitism Monitor Highlights Growing Abuse of Holocaust

Moscow Cozies Up With Hamas to Pressure Israel

Rashida Tlaib and the Coming Purge of Progressivism

3001 Arabian Nights

Iran’s Threats Against Israel’s Nuclear Facilities Must be Taken Seriously, Israel’s Atomic Energy Head Warns

The Numbers Are in: What’s in Store for Israel’s Population?

September 28, 2022 8:02 am
The Numbers Are in: What's in Store for Israel's Population?

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A general view shows part of Tel Aviv, Israel June 12, 2022. Picture taken with a drone on June 12, 2022. REUTERS/Ilan Rosenberg

JNS.org – Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published its final demographic figures ahead of the Jewish new year.

According to the report, Israel currently has 9,593,000 residents, with that number expected to cross 10 million at the end of 2024 and 15 million at the end of 2048. Israel’s population will have essentially doubled by the end of 2065, the report said.

A breakdown of the population according to ethnicities shows that 7,069,000, or roughly 74 percent, are Jews, some 2 million (roughly 21 percent) are Arabs and about half a million residents (some 5 percent) have a different ethnic background.

Some 177,000 new Israelis were born in the Jewish year 5782 (which ended on Sunday night), while 53,000 people passed away, including 4,400 from complications of the coronavirus.

The war in Ukraine has impacted Israel’s overall immigration figures significantly. Net immigration for the past 12 months stands at 63,000, including 59,000 who qualify as olim, with about 40,000 of those making aliyah from Ukraine.

On the eve of the Jewish new year, the number of Jews worldwide stood at approximately 15.3 million compared to 15.2 million in the previous year, according to newly released statistics from The Jewish Agency for Israel.

According to the Jewish Agency, approximately 8.25 million Jews live outside Israel (including approximately 6 million in the United States). Updated estimates, by professor Sergio Della Pergola of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem, are to be published in the American Jewish Year Book 2022.

If those eligible for Israeli citizenship under the Law of Return are included, the global total rises to 25.5 million people, of which some 7.5 million are in Israel and 18 million outside of it, according to the Agency.

