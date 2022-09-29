Arab Youth Survey Shows Hate for America and Israel
by Elder of Ziyon
Opinion
The latest Arab Youth Survey indicates that as much as we would love to believe that access to the Internet has moderated the majority of Arab youth, it still isn’t true.
Far more Arab youths blame the Ukraine war on the US and NATO, than on Russia.
China, Turkey, and Russia are considered their top three allies, while 88% say that Israel is an enemy of the Arab world, more than any other non-Arab country:
Just 29% say that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the biggest obstacle facing the Middle East, behind cost of living and unemployment, but ahead of corruption.
Only 9% feel that Israel has the most influence on the Arab world, ranking third place, and way behind the US (but ahead of Russia, China, and the UAE):
Interestingly, 57% of the same youth say that the one country they would most want to live in is the UAE — and that is higher than it ever was before. Meaning that the Abraham Accords do not negatively affect Arab youths’ opinions of the UAE.
It is a shame that the survey results do not break down the Palestinian youth answers to specific questions so we can see how and if they might be skewing the results against Israel.
