Israel’s Health Minister Visits Injured Ukrainian Soldiers in Israel for Medical Care

Israel’s Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz on Thursday visited Ukrainian soldiers severely injured in the war with Russia who had arrived in Israel to receive specialized medical care.

“I am touched to meet Alexander and Danilo, two Ukrainian soldiers with amputated hands, who will receive full rehabilitation here,” Horowitz said during a visit to Israel’s Sheba Medical Center. “Soon we will receive more wounded, and we will also treat children with cancer from Ukraine — all as part of the aid program of course.”

The announcement of the humanitarian initiative comes just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Israel saying that he was “in shock” at Jerusalem’s failure to send Kiev anti-missile systems to help fight Russian attacks.

As part of the medical rehabilitation program initiated by Israel’s Health Ministry and the Foreign Ministry, a total of 20 Ukrainian servicemen who were seriously wounded during Russian aggression will be flown to the country and receive medical treatment. The first two Ukrainian amputees arrived in Israel earlier this week to receive specialized medical care, including prosthetics and rehabilitation.

The Foreign Ministry said that the initiative is part of “Israel’s humanitarian aid to Ukraine, and its unique experience in rehabilitating wounded and amputated people in Israel.”

The Israeli government said it transferred “millions of shekels” to the Health Ministry to fund medical care for the wounded Ukrainians at the country’s hospitals specializing in rehabilitation.

“Each injured individual will be assigned to the appropriate medical institution best suited to care for the nature of the injury and provide rehabilitation, in coordination with the Ministry of Health,” the Foreign Ministry stated.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid wished a quick recovery to the injured adding that Israel is committed to continue to provide extensive humanitarian aid to Ukraine and its citizens.

“The State of Israel has extensive experience in rehabilitating injured and amputated people,” Lapid said. “We have excellent medical teams and hospitals that have opened their doors and hearts to Ukraine’s injured.”

Visiting the wounded soldiers at Sheba Medical Center, Ukraine’s ambassador to Israel Yevgen Korniychuk thanked the government of the State of Israel for the decision to fund the treatment of the wounded Ukrainian soldiers in Israel and expressed hope that this “very important humanitarian initiative,” will be continued.

Earlier this week, Israel delivered medical equipment for a total amount of more than $1 million to a children’s hospital in Kiev, according to Israel’s Ambassador in the Ukraine Michael Brodsky. Israel’s Defense Ministry has in recent months sent helmets and vests for emergency and civilian organizations in Ukraine.