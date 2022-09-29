US Expresses Concern Over West Bank Violence

The United States’s Biden administration noted its concern over the increasingly lethal security situation in the West Bank on three separate occasions on Wednesday.

The first was at the State Department, with spokesman Ned Price stating that the US is “deeply concerned” by the over 100 Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

“We call on all parties to do everything in their power to de-escalate the situation and return to a period of calm. This is in the interest of all Israelis and Palestinians. As we have said for some time, we call on the parties themselves to contain the violence,” Price said.

“The United States and other international partners stand ready to help, but we cannot substitute for vital actions by the parties to mitigate conflict and to restore calm.”

At the United Nations Security Council’s monthly session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also made a statement regarding the West Bank on Wednesday.

“We are troubled by the overall trend of growing violence,” she said, denouncing actions by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including “terrorist attacks and incitement to violence against Israelis.”

Also on Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata, with Sullivan stressing “the need to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, and to continue to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians,” according to a White House readout.