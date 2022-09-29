Thursday, September 29th | 4 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Expresses Concern Over West Bank Violence

CUNY Selected for Program Aimed At Ending Campus Antisemitism

South Korea Becomes First Asian Country to Ratify Free Trade Deal With Israel

Egging of Jewish Fraternity House on Rosh Hashanah Being Investigated by Rutgers University Police

Why Haven’t Linda Sarsour, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib Even Mentioned Iran’s Hijab Protests?

New York’s Funniest Realtors Are Also Jewish

Jewish Actor Adam Sandler Says He Hopes to Visit Israel One Day, Become Fluent in Hebrew

Nike Releases Lebron James ‘Maccabi Tel Aviv’ Sneakers Ahead of Athlete’s 20th NBA Season

German Antisemitism Monitor Highlights Growing Abuse of Holocaust

Moscow Cozies Up With Hamas to Pressure Israel

September 29, 2022 9:13 am
0

US Expresses Concern Over West Bank Violence

avatar by i24 News

A Palestinian throws a chair at burning tires during clashes with Israeli forces following a raid, in Jenin in the West Bank April 9, 2022. REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman/File Photo

The United States’s Biden administration noted its concern over the increasingly lethal security situation in the West Bank on three separate occasions on Wednesday.

The first was at the State Department, with spokesman Ned Price stating that the US is “deeply concerned” by the over 100 Palestinians killed in the West Bank since the beginning of the year.

“We call on all parties to do everything in their power to de-escalate the situation and return to a period of calm. This is in the interest of all Israelis and Palestinians. As we have said for some time, we call on the parties themselves to contain the violence,” Price said.

“The United States and other international partners stand ready to help, but we cannot substitute for vital actions by the parties to mitigate conflict and to restore calm.”

Related coverage

September 28, 2022 8:02 am
0

The Numbers Are in: What’s in Store for Israel’s Population?

JNS.org - Israel’s Central Bureau of Statistics published its final demographic figures ahead of the Jewish new year. According to the...

At the United Nations Security Council’s monthly session on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield also made a statement regarding the West Bank on Wednesday.

“We are troubled by the overall trend of growing violence,” she said, denouncing actions by both Israel and the Palestinian Authority, including “terrorist attacks and incitement to violence against Israelis.”

Also on Wednesday, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan met with his Israeli counterpart Eyal Hulata, with Sullivan stressing “the need to take steps to de-escalate tensions in the West Bank, and to continue to take steps to improve the lives of Palestinians,” according to a White House readout.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.