Israeli Soldier Shot in Leg Near Itamar After Settler Protests

i24 News – An Israeli soldier was shot in the leg on Sunday near the West Bank settlement of Itamar, according to media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed a report of a shooting attack near Nablus.

The soldier from the 202nd Battalion of the Parachute Brigade was transported to Beilinson Hospital in Petah Tikva in central Israel, Ynet reported.

The soldier was reportedly in light condition and fully conscious.

Immediately before the shooting, a demonstration took place by Israeli settlers who were protesting the security situation in light of recent attacks.

The IDF was searching the area extensively after the shooting.

This is a developing story.