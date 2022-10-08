Saturday, October 8th | 13 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Lapid courts Arab voters with ‘anyone but Netanyahu’ message

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians in West Bank Clash

The Palestinian Authority Cannot Meet The Most Basic Requirement for Statehood

Hanukkah Bus Attack Investigation Closed By London Police

American Jewish Committee Calls for End of Arab League Israel Boycott, Welcomes New US Penalties

Canada to Ban Iran’s IRGC Leaders From Entry, Expand Sanctions

“Zionism is Genocide” Chalking at University of Wisconsin Embraced by Students for Justice in Palestine Group

It’s Time for Greater Vigilance Against Iran

The World’s Most Remarkable Fruit

The UAE and Iran: A Tale of Two Countries

October 8, 2022 8:37 am
0

Israeli Forces Kill Two Palestinians in West Bank Clash

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Mourners attend the funeral of Palestinian Mahdi Ladado, 17, who was killed by Israeli forces during clashes, near Ramallah in the West Bank, October 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Mohamad Torokman

Israeli forces killed two Palestinians on Saturday in clashes that erupted during an arrest raid in the West Bank, Palestinian health officials said, the latest incident in recent months around the flashpoint city of Jenin.

The Israeli military said that security forces on an operation to arrest a wanted gunman from the Islamic Jihad militant group, came under Palestinian fire.

“Dozens of Palestinians threw explosives and Molotov cocktails at the forces and fired at them. The forces fired at armed suspects. Hits were identified,” the military said on Twitter.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said two Palestinians were killed and 11 were wounded. There was no immediate comment from the Palestinian Authority (PA).

Related coverage

October 8, 2022 8:42 am
0

Lapid courts Arab voters with ‘anyone but Netanyahu’ message

i24 News – With the latest polls indicating that Arab Israeli turnout in the upcoming November 1 poll will be...

The latest in a near-daily series of incidents around Jenin, a militant stronghold, underlined once more the volatile security climate in the West Bank as Israel heads towards elections on Nov. 1.

“The more the occupation perpetrates its crimes, the tougher the resistance will be,” Islamic Jihad said in a statement.

More than 70 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank since Israel launched its Operation Breakwater against militants on March 31 in response to a string of fatal Palestinian street attacks in Israel. The toll includes militants and civilians.

The surge in violence in the West Bank, where Palestinians have limited self-rule, has been one of the worst such waves there in years.

US-brokered peace talks aimed at establishing a Palestinian state in the West Bank, Gaza and Eastern Jerusalem, collapsed in 2014 and show no sign of revival.

Israeli security officials have called on the PA to do more to rein in violence by gunmen.

However the PA, increasingly unpopular among many in the West Bank, says its ability to exert its rule has been systematically undermined by Israel‘s incursions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.