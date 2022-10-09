Israeli Soldier Killed in Shooting Attack at Shuafat Checkpoint



i24 News – An Israeli soldier died from wounds sustained in a shooting attack in east Jerusalem on Saturday night, according to an Israeli army statement on Sunday morning.

The attack occurred at the Shuafat junction checkpoint.

The 18-year-old female soldier was critically wounded in the attack and transported to a local hospital, where she later was pronounced dead.

She was named as Sergeant Noa Lazar from Bat Hefer, according to an Israel Defense Forces statement. She served in the Erez Battalion of the military police at the Shuafat crossing.

Lazar was promoted from the rank of corporal to the rank of sergeant after her death.

A 30-year-old male security guard was in serious condition. His condition “continues to be difficult” following surgery, the hospital said on Sunday morning.

According to police, a suspect arrived to the Shuafat crossing and fired at security forces. In addition, a shot was fired from a passing vehicle.

A third victim, a woman, was lightly wounded, according to initial reports.

The three victims were transported to Hadassah Hospital at Mount Scopus, according to MDA emergency services.

Israel’s Border Guard forces were searching for the suspects, who according to initial reports fled in a vehicle into Jerusalem. Security forces reportedly were chasing a white Toyota Corolla vehicle.

Three suspects were arrested as of Sunday morning, according to media reports. The suspects in their 20s were transferred for questioning by police and the Shin Bet internal security service.

Video appeared to show fireworks celebrations after the attack in the nearby Shuafat refugee camp. Another video appeared to show candies being passed out in celebration of the attack in the Palestinian city of Jenin in the West Bank.

Commander of the Jerusalem District, Superintendent Doron Turgeman, held a security assessment after the attack, saying that “this is a serious attack and we will not rest until we punish all those involved in this serious attack.”

Palestinian sources reported on the activity of Israeli forces searching for suspects in the Shuafat camp and in the town of Anata, with a number of Palestinians reported wounded.

This is a developing story