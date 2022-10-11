Tuesday, October 11th | 16 Tishri 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel to Grant Entry to People with Israeli Spouses, as Russians Flee Draft

Biden Congratulates Israel, Lebanon on Maritime Border Deal

Russia Says It Has Not Yet Heard Turkish Proposal to Host Ukraine Peace Talks

Biden Re-evaluating US Relationship with Saudis after OPEC Decision

Israel, Lebanon Reach ‘Historic’ Maritime Border Deal

Ukraine Envoy Says ‘Israel Afraid to Send Military Aid’

Iran Toughens Crackdown as Some Oil Workers Reported to Join Protests

Iran Calls on Foreign Visitors to Respect Law as Protests Persist

Russian Pop Diva who Denounced War Says She Is in Israel

Emirati President al-Nahyan to Meet Russia’s Putin

October 11, 2022 1:31 pm
0

Israel to Grant Entry to People with Israeli Spouses, as Russians Flee Draft

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Yamina Party chairwoman Ayelet Shaked speaks at the Conference of the Manufacturers Association in Tel Aviv, on September 2, 2019. Photo: Flash90.

i24 News – Israel’s Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked ordered the Population and Immigration Authority to grant entry to couples into the Jewish state even if only one spouse holds Israeli citizenship, Israeli media reported Tuesday.

According to the new directive, Russian partners will be admitted into Israel even if they are not registered as married to an Israeli in the country, as long as they can prove that their marriage is official.

The move will effectively allow couples fleeing Russia’s recent call for mobilization to come to Israel without having to deal with months of administrative hurdles.

Following a Haaretz report on the deportation of the Russian wife and son of an Israeli passport holder, the new guidelines state that when a married couple arrives at Israel’s border without being registered as spouses, they must show documents to Nativ, the aliyah organization responsible for Jews from the former Soviet Union.

If Nativ approves their entry, the foreign spouse will be granted entry to Israel along with the couple’s children. In the event that the couple does not have the proper documents, only the Israeli passport holder will be admitted into the country.

Shaked’s announcement came after Haaretz shed light on the story of the son and disabled wife of an Israeli citizen living in Russia, who sought to return to Israel amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Instead, the Israeli man’s family was deported to Turkey after landing at Israel’s Ben Gurion International Airport on October 2.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.