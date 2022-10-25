Israeli Man Stabbed in West Bank Amid Heightened Security Tensions

A 55-year-old Israeli man was injured in a stabbing attack in the northeastern West Bank on Tuesday evening by a terrorist who was caught shortly after fleeing the scene, the IDF said.

A passerby who spoke to Israeli media said the man was stabbed while entering a store in the Palestinian town of Al-Funduq. He was administered first aid before being evacuated to Sheba Hospital in central Israel.

While the assailant fled following the attack, “he was apprehended following extensive searches” and intelligence from the Shin Bet internal security agency, according to the Israeli military, which released a photo showing the man being led away by two troops.

Also on Tuesday, security forces arrested a 16-year-old Palestinian who was walking between vehicles in the Qalandiya security checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem and carrying a plastic bag with a knife, Israeli media reported.

The incidents reflect increased tensions in the West Bank, where Israeli forces killed a top leader of the Lion’s Den, a newly-emerged militant group based in Nablus, on Monday night. The group has been linked to several successful and attempted attacks, with targets including both soldiers and civilians.

Just days ago, a Haredi Israeli man in his 20s was stabbed in the back and seriously wounded in the Givat HaMivtar neighborhood in eastern Jerusalem. The suspected assailant, a 16-year-old with an Israeli identification card, was shot during a chase with an Israeli officer and hospitalized.