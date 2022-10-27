Jewish Employee Resigns From Now-Shuttered Kanye West School

A Jewish educational consultant who was employed by Kanye West’s Los Angeles private school Donda Academy, resigned earlier this week just days before the institution suddenly closed, according to a report Monday in The Hollywood Reporter (THR).

Tamar Andrews, who had worked with the unaccredited K-8 school since July, had previously held roles in early childhood education at Temple Isaiah of Los Angeles and American Jewish University.

“Dr. Andrews immediately resigned from Donda Academy following Ye West’s tweet,” Temple Isaiah president Allison Samek said in a statement to THR. “Her last day was October 11, 2022 as she felt she could no longer support the organization.”

On Thursday, the Simi Valley school announced that it would be closing effective immediately. The decision was made by West (who has changed his legal name to Ye), according to a report from ESPN.com.

Andrews’ resignation comes after the rapper promoted Jewish conspiracy theories in interviews and on social media earlier this month, tweeting that he would go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” and claiming that Jews ‘have owned the Black voice.”