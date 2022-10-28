Friday, October 28th | 3 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Rights Group Calls for Anti-Israel Book to Be Excluded from Newark, NJ School Curriculum

As Protests Continue to Rage in Iran, Tehran Regime Accuses CIA, Israel of Stoking Unrest

ADL Criticizes Jewish Dems for Ad Comparing Republicans to Nazis

Acts of Kindness

Felony Charges Filed Against Three Miami University Students for Desecration of Sukkah

What The Kanye West Scandal Can Teach The UN

The UN Goes DEFCON 3 on Israel

The Ancient Rot Within Our Society

Kanye West is ‘Disgraceful’ Despite Being ‘Greatest Artist of Our Generation,’ Says Nick Cave

University of Vermont President Denounces Antisemitism Weeks After Widely Criticized Statement on Jew Hatred

October 28, 2022 2:37 pm
0

ADL Criticizes Jewish Dems for Ad Comparing Republicans to Nazis

avatar by Andrew Bernard

An ad released by the Jewish Democratic Council of America juxtaposes US President Donald Trump speaking at the 2020 RNC with Adolf Hitler in Berlin, 1938 (Screenshot)

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a rebuke Wednesday evening of a new election-season ad by the Jewish Democratic Council of America (Jewish Dems,) a pro-Democrat non-profit that according to its website is “the political voice of Jewish Democrats” and “advocates for…the Democratic Party within the Jewish community.” The 30-second ad compares images from Nazi Germany with far-right extremist rallies like the Charlottesville march, but also with more mainstream Republicans, including an image of Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination in front of American flags in 2020 alongside Adolf Hitler speaking in Berlin in front of swastika banners in 1938.

It’s an inappropriate depiction that trivializes the history of the Holocaust,” the ADL said on Twitter. “While we share a sense of urgency on voting & agree there are currently unprecedented threats to U.S. democracy, suggesting this is akin to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the imminent savagery of the Nazi regime Is wrong. There are better ways to make the point.”

Jewish Dems, however, preempted the criticism on Wednesday noting that the advertisement did not contain images from Germany in the 1940s as the ADL claimed and did not contain images from the Holocaust.

Our ad was inspired, in part, by [ADL] studies demonstrating the unprecedented number of extremists running for office — all Republicans,” they tweeted.

While the ADL has issued reports singling out Republicans for antisemitism and other forms of extremism, the group has also criticized antisemitism from the left and from Democrats. In September, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, a former aide in the Obama White House, condemned antisemitic comments by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13) when she said that no one could claim to have progressive values while backing Israel’s “apartheid government.”

Related coverage

October 28, 2022 3:46 pm
0

Rights Group Calls for Anti-Israel Book to Be Excluded from Newark, NJ School Curriculum

A Jewish rights group has asked Newark Board of Education, which oversees the largest school district in New Jersey, to...

“It’s absolutely reprehensible and does nothing to advance the cause of peace. We call on people of good will and leaders across the political spectrum to make clear that such antisemitism will not be tolerated,” Greenblatt said at the time.

In September, Greenblatt wrote for The Algemeiner that on college campuses, it was left-wing antisemitism that posed the greater threat. “Far more prominent and disruptive to Jewish student life is the rise of left-wing extremism — the radical left’s increasing normalization of hatred toward Israel and Zionism, and their frequent targeting of Jewish students for their support of Israel,” Greenblatt wrote.

Jewish Dems have said that they will spend $250,000 to air the ad in midterm battleground states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to target more than 750,000 independent and Democratic Jewish voters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.