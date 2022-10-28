ADL Criticizes Jewish Dems for Ad Comparing Republicans to Nazis

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) issued a rebuke Wednesday evening of a new election-season ad by the Jewish Democratic Council of America (Jewish Dems,) a pro-Democrat non-profit that according to its website is “the political voice of Jewish Democrats” and “advocates for…the Democratic Party within the Jewish community.” The 30-second ad compares images from Nazi Germany with far-right extremist rallies like the Charlottesville march, but also with more mainstream Republicans, including an image of Donald Trump accepting the Republican nomination in front of American flags in 2020 alongside Adolf Hitler speaking in Berlin in front of swastika banners in 1938.

“It’s an inappropriate depiction that trivializes the history of the Holocaust,” the ADL said on Twitter. “While we share a sense of urgency on voting & agree there are currently unprecedented threats to U.S. democracy, suggesting this is akin to the rise of Adolf Hitler and the imminent savagery of the Nazi regime Is wrong. There are better ways to make the point.”



Jewish Dems, however, preempted the criticism on Wednesday noting that the advertisement did not contain images from Germany in the 1940s as the ADL claimed and did not contain images from the Holocaust.

“Our ad was inspired, in part, by [ADL] studies demonstrating the unprecedented number of extremists running for office — all Republicans,” they tweeted.

While the ADL has issued reports singling out Republicans for antisemitism and other forms of extremism, the group has also criticized antisemitism from the left and from Democrats. In September, ADL CEO Jonathan Greenblatt, a former aide in the Obama White House, condemned antisemitic comments by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI-13) when she said that no one could claim to have progressive values while backing Israel’s “apartheid government.”

“It’s absolutely reprehensible and does nothing to advance the cause of peace. We call on people of good will and leaders across the political spectrum to make clear that such antisemitism will not be tolerated,” Greenblatt said at the time.

In September, Greenblatt wrote for The Algemeiner that on college campuses, it was left-wing antisemitism that posed the greater threat. “Far more prominent and disruptive to Jewish student life is the rise of left-wing extremism — the radical left’s increasing normalization of hatred toward Israel and Zionism, and their frequent targeting of Jewish students for their support of Israel,” Greenblatt wrote.

Jewish Dems have said that they will spend $250,000 to air the ad in midterm battleground states like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania to target more than 750,000 independent and Democratic Jewish voters.