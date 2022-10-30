Car Rams Soldiers in West Bank Terrorist Attack, 5 Wounded

i24 New – Five Israeli soldiers were wounded in a car ramming attack on Sunday near the Nabi Musa and Almog junctions, south of Jericho in the West Bank, the Israeli army said.

Two soldiers were lightly to moderately wounded and three soldiers were lightly wounded in the terrorist attack.

A policeman at the scene along with soldiers opened fire at the driver, wounding him. The attacker was reported to be a 49 year-old Palestinian man from Jerusalem. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital, Hadassah Medical Center said in a statement on Sunday evening.

Police said the driver first rammed soldiers at a bus stop near the Palestinian city of Nabi Musa in the West Bank then drove on, plowing into more soldiers at a bus stop near the Almog junction.

Magen David Adom medics and paramedics provided medical treatment at the scene to the five wounded soldiers, all taken to Jerusalem hospitals. Two are listed in moderate condition and the rest are lightly hurt.

“When we arrived at the Nabi Musa intersection, we saw five young men about 20 years old fully conscious with bruises on their bodies,” said a MDA senior medic.

“We gave them initial medical treatment that included dressings and stopping bleeding. We put them in an intensive care vehicle and MDA ambulances and evacuated them to the hospital when their condition is stable.”

The Israeli military later confirmed that the wounded were soldiers.

This comes a day after a Palestinian terrorist shot and killed an Israeli, and wounded four others, near the West Bank city of Hebron.

Reinforcement on the way

After a situational assessment amid a series of terrorist attacks in the West Bank, the Israeli military announced on Sunday that reinforcements were to be called up to bolster the forces in the Yehuda regional brigade.

The military said that the reinforcement would include a company from the operational arm of the Internal Security Division of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and 10 teams of IDF fighters surrounding Jerusalem along side other IDF and Israel Police forces.