Sunday, October 30th | 5 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Deeply Divided, Brazilians Abroad Join Long Queues to Vote in Tense Presidential Runoff

Israel’s Military Maps Home of Hebron Terrorist for Demolition

Israel: Shooting Reported Toward House of Far-Right Politician

UK: Rishi Sunak, an Unconditional Friend of Jews and Israel

Outgoing President Says Lebanon at Risk of ‘Constitutional Chaos’

Iran’s Guards Head Warns Protesters: ‘Today is Last Day of Riots’

Disillusioned Palestinian Voters May Shape Israeli Election

Rights Group Calls for Anti-Israel Book to Be Excluded from Newark, NJ School Curriculum

As Protests Continue to Rage in Iran, Tehran Regime Accuses CIA, Israel of Stoking Unrest

ADL Criticizes Jewish Dems for Ad Comparing Republicans to Nazis

October 30, 2022 9:36 am
0

Deeply Divided, Brazilians Abroad Join Long Queues to Vote in Tense Presidential Runoff

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Citizens of Brazil wait in line to cast their votes for their country’s election, in Lisbon, Portugal, October 30, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

Brazilian Ieda Ferreira woke up at the crack of dawn to join a long queue in Portugal’s capital Lisbon, her home for the past five years, to vote in her country’s presidential runoff. Brazil, she said, was more divided than ever.

“Brazil has become very polarized,” said the 46-year-old, who wore all red, the color of Brazil’s leftist Workers Party led by former President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. “The government in power… preaches hate and violence.”

Ferreira is one of tens of thousands in Lisbon, the city with the largest number of Brazilian voters outside the South American nation, queuing to cast their ballots in a tense race between Lula and Jair Bolsonaro.

Nearly 81,000 Brazilians in Portugal are eligible to vote, with more than half registered in Lisbon, according to consulate data. Videos on social media also showed long queues in London, Paris and Madrid.

Related coverage

October 29, 2022 1:10 pm
0

UK: Rishi Sunak, an Unconditional Friend of Jews and Israel

i24 News - The United Kingdom’s newest Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who began his term on Tuesday, is considered a...

The queue to vote in Lisbon snaked around the city’s law university, with divisions between voters on display.

Some wore t-shirts with Lula’s name and face on it while others wore Brazil’s yellow and green football jersey, which has become a symbol of those backing Bolsonaro.

Antonio Coelho, 80, wore a green shirt and a yellow vest and said although he believed the result would be “very tight,” Bolsonaro would still win.

“It’s important for him (Bolsonaro) to win because we don’t want a person who robbed the whole country, like Lula, as president,” Coelho said.

Lula was jailed in 2018 for 19 months on bribery convictions that the Supreme Court overturned last year.

Several polls showed the race between them tightening in the final week, with Bolsonaro eroding a slight lead for Lula. Others show a small but steady advantage for Lula.

Another Bolsonaro supporter, 65-year-old dentist Waldir Rodrigues, said the far-right candidate “represented the best of Brazil.”

But while for some Bolsonaro is the only option, his past racist and homophobic remarks were also the reason why others have left Brazil since he was elected.

“I didn’t want to live in a country ruled by Bolsonaro,” said 38-year-old Gabriel Freitas as he held a rainbow flag. “I’m gay. I was in Rio (de Janeiro), it was dangerous and I decided it was better not to stay.

“I don’t want to go back… but my dad is still there and I want people in Brazil to live in love, not hate.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.