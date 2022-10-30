Sunday, October 30th | 5 Heshvan 5783

October 30, 2022 7:56 am
0

Israel’s Military Maps Home of Hebron Terrorist for Demolition

avatar by i24 News

A view of Hebron. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

i24 New Israel’s military, along with the country’s Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police, on Saturday measured the house of Muhammad al-Jabari, the terrorist who carried out the Kiryat Arba attack that same night to prepare it for potential demolition.

The Jewish state often demolishes the homes of Palestinians accused of carrying out terrorist attacks as a punitive measure. Critics have condemned this practice as a form of collective punishment.

In addition, Israeli forces arrested the brother of al-Jabari, who was an apparent member of Hamas who shot and killed an Israeli and wounded four others in the Israeli settlement near Hebron Saturday night.

Israeli soldiers also operated in the Jalazone refugee camp and arrested two wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activities, who have been transferred for further investigation. Several illegally acquired weapons were confiscated as well.

During the operation, stones were thrown at the forces, who responded with riot dispersal measures including teargas. There were no casualties to Israeli forces.

This raid was conducted as part of Israel’s ongoing counterterrorism operation “Break the Wave,” which began following a series of deadly terrorist attacks earlier this year.

As a result of the months-long operation, over 2,000 Palestinians have been arrested by Israeli forces as they continue to search for terrorism suspects.

