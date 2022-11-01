Tuesday, November 1st | 7 Heshvan 5783

Chabad 'Mitzvah Tank' Graffitied in Antisemitic Vandalism Incident in New York

House Democrats Urge Israel to Be Left Out of US Visa Waiver Program, Citing ‘Discriminatory’ Policies

Top German Official Calls for Cancellation of Upcoming Roger Waters Concert Tour

Israeli Election 2022: More Than 60% of Israelis Go to the Polls, Set for Highest Turnout Since 1999

A Guide to the Top 13 Israeli Political Parties Running in the 2022 Knesset Elections

For Israel’s Political Players, Election Day Is Only the Halfway Point

Abbas Deputy Admits That PA Security Forces Are Working With Terrorists

Honor the Election Results, Whatever the Outcome

Israel Election Tightly Poised as Netanyahu Bids for Comeback

President Herzog Tells American Jewish Leaders Israeli Vote ‘Should Be Respected’

November 1, 2022 3:30 pm
0

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

“Palestine” graffitied on a Mitzvah Tank, a vehicle used by the Chabad Jewish movement to educate the public and feed the poor. Photo: Twitter.

A mobile Jewish education and social services center was vandalized in New York City during the early morning hours on Sunday.

According to CrownHeights.info, a local outlet, someone graffitied “Palestine” on a “Mitzvah Tank” operated by the Chabad Jewish movement.

A Mitzvah Tank is a vehicle used by Chabad to educate the public about Judaism and provide social services such as feeding the poor.

“Yesterday, late evening, we were alerted that our state of the art mitzvah tank was graffitied in a hateful attack while parked in the heart of Soho on Broadway,” Chabad Rabbi Yehuda Pevzner told CrownHeights.info on Monday. “The NYPD is taking this very seriously and we thank them for the strong response. We will keep you updated as the investigation continues.”

Jewish leaders said this week that the incident demonstrated a clear relationship between anti-Zionism and antisemitism.

“The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has nothing to do with the Chabad Mitzvah truck located in New York City,” Liora Rez, executive director of StopAntisemitism, told The Algemeiner on Tuesday. “Palestine graffiti is just another example of conflating political issues halfway around the world with Jew-hatred in the United States. This is a prime example of antisemitism and anti-Zionism being one and the same.”

“Chabad engages in Jewish outreach. It operates a fleet of ‘Mitzvah Tanks’ to reach and engage the Jewish community,” Jewish rights advocate Avi Mayer tweeted. “Some bigot vandalized this Mitzvah Tank in Manhattan with the word ‘Palestine,’ — demonstrating — yet again — that anti-Zionism is just another form of antisemitism.”

More antisemitic incidents were recorded in New York than in any other state, the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) reported in April, noting that it tallied 416, which “accounted for an astounding 15 percent of the total reported antisemitic incidents across the country.”

Scott Richman, regional director of the ADL’s New York/New Jersey office called the data “deeply disturbing.”

“The fact that these incidents included an unprecedented number of vicious assaults — frequently targeting visibly Jewish individuals on the streets of New York, including young children, is disturbing,” he said. “Antisemitism, like other forms of hate, is not going away, and we must proactively work together to protect our community by combating antisemitic statements and behavior before they lead to even more violence.”

