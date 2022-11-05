Saturday, November 5th | 11 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Acknowledges Drone Shipments to Russia Before Ukraine War

Crypto Exchange Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions

38 House Republicans Send Letter Questioning Biden Administration Aid to Palestinians

Biden Says ‘We’re Going to Free Iran’ at Political Rally

Netanyahu May Shift Israeli Policy on Arms Supplies to Ukraine, Says Kyiv’s Ambassador in Tel Aviv

Doublespeak at Its Worst

Mending the US-Saudi Relationship

In Physics Test, Palestinian Students Asked to Calculate the Distance a Terrorist Murderer Traveled to Commit His Next Attack

Providence Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Leaving Antisemitic Note at Brown University Hillel

Europe Struggling to Record ‘Flourishing’ Antisemitism, EU Agency Warns

November 5, 2022 9:55 am
0

Iran Acknowledges Drone Shipments to Russia Before Ukraine War

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of drones during a military exercise in an undisclosed location in Iran, in this handout image obtained on August 24, 2022. Photo: Iranian Army/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS

Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used drones to target power stations and civilian infrastructure.

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a “small number” of drones had been supplied to Russia a few months before Moscow’s forces invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24.

In Iran’s most detailed response to date on the drones, Amirabdollahian denied Tehran was continuing to supply drones to Moscow.

“This fuss made by some Western countries that Iran has provided missiles and drones to Russia to help the war in Ukraine – the missile part is completely wrong,” the official IRNA news agency quoted him as saying.

Related coverage

November 5, 2022 9:48 am
0

Crypto Exchange Binance Helped Iranian Firms Trade $8 Billion Despite Sanctions

i24 News - Crypto giant Binance processed Iranian transactions with a value of $8 billion since 2018 despite US sanctions...

“The drone part is true and we provided Russia a small number of drones months before the Ukraine war,” he said.

In recent weeks Ukraine has reported a surge in drone attacks on civilian infrastructure, notably targeting power stations and dams, using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones. Russia denies its forces have used Iranian drones to attack Ukraine.

Last month, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters that Iran had promised to provide Russia with surface-to-surface missiles, in addition to more drones.

The official IRNA news agency quoted Amirabdollahian as saying Tehran and Kyiv had agreed to discuss allegations about the use of Iranian drones in Ukraine two weeks ago but the Ukrainians did not show up at the agreed meeting.

“We agreed with the foreign minister of Ukraine to provide us with documents they have that Russia used Iranian drones in Ukraine,” Amirabdollahian said, but the Ukrainian delegation pulled out of the planned meeting at the last minute.

In a response on Facebook, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Oleg Nikolenko said Amirabdollahian was spreading “insinuations about an alleged refusal by the Ukrainian side” and added that “Ukraine is taught to trust only facts”.

The Iranian foreign minister repeated that Tehran would “not remain indifferent” if it were proven that Russia had used Iranian drones in the war against Ukraine.

The European Union last month agreed new sanctions on Iran over its drone deliveries to Russia, and Britain imposed sanctions on three Iranian military figures and a defense manufacturer for supplying Russia with drones to attack civilian and infrastructure targets in Ukraine.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.