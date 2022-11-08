Tuesday, November 8th | 14 Heshvan 5783

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Control of Congress – And Biden’s Power – on The Ballot in US Midterms

Victim in West Bank Terror Attack Succumbs to Wounds

How The US Midterms Could Ripple Through The Stock Market

Protesters – And Police – Deploy Tech in Fight For Future of Iran

Biden Warns on Risk to Democracy, Trump Hints at Another Run on Eve of Midterms

Russia’s Prigozhin Admits Interfering in US Elections

Zelensky Calls For Closer Ties With Israel as New Government Forms

Israeli Far-Right Lawmaker Demands Halt to Soccer Matches Being Held on Shabbat

BBC Ignored Editorial Guidelines in Reporting on Antisemitic Bus Attack: Report

US Backs IHRA Antisemitism Definition After UN Criticism

November 8, 2022 7:52 am
0

Victim in West Bank Terror Attack Succumbs to Wounds

avatar by i24 News

A man suspected of stabbing an Israeli citizen in the West Bank town of Al-Funduq being detained by Israeli forces on October 25, 2022. Photo: IDF

i24 NewsAn Israeli citizen has died of his wounds, after being the victim of a stabbing terror attack on October 25 in the Al Funduq village of the northeastern West Bank, Israel’s army confirmed.

The 55-year-old victim was leaving a store in the Palestinian village, located near the Jewish settlement of Kedumim, when he was stabbed in the stomach. He then reached his car and drove off to a nearby junction.

Israeli forces gave the man initial medical treatment on the spot and evacuated him to Sheba Medical Center in Ramat Gan while he was conscious, where he was listed in moderate-to-serious condition. Two weeks later, the victim — identified as Shalom Sofer — died of his wounds. The funeral will take place on Tuesday.

Israel’s army and Shin Bet internal security service arrested the suspected attacker, who was handed over to security forces for further investigation. The suspected assailant who fled the scene was caught by Israeli forces hours later after an extensive search, the military said.

This comes as tensions are heightened in the West Bank, as Israeli forces continue to carry out the “Break the Wave” counterterrorism operation launched in response to the deaths of 19 people in a string of terrorism attacks. The operation has led to the arrest of 2,000 Palestinians in near-nightly raids and numerous clashes.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Controversial

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2022 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.