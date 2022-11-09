‘He Never Aspired … for the Future. He Aspired to Martyrdom’ – Parents of Dead Teen Terrorist

A chilling testimony by the father of a teenage terrorist after his son’s death illustrates the tragic success of the Palestinian Authority (PA)’s brainwashing of children to seek a martyrdom death. Instead of encouraging youth to progress in life and “prepare for the future,” the PA teaches them that death for Allah and “Palestine” is superior:

Mahmoud Al-Tamimi, father of 19-year-old terrorist “Martyr”: “Qusai completed the matriculation exams last year [2021], and he worked for some time in a restaurant in Ramallah. He was beloved in the village, and he never aspired to have a car or to have a home, or to prepare himself for the future. He aspired to Martyrdom, and indeed he achieved it.” [emphasis added] [Official PA daily Al-Hayat Al-Jadida, Oct. 26, 2022]

The teenage terrorist’s father also illustrated Palestinian parents’ willingness to sacrifice their children for the sake of “Palestine,” adding that his son actively chose death:

“Our children exist to convey one message — that we will generously give all that we have so that the homeland will be liberated, as our rifle is Palestine’s rifle. I swear by Allah that this occupation will pass … Qusai chose to be a sacrifice for the sake of Palestine.” “We have nothing to give the homeland and the [Palestinian] cause other than this pure blood.” [emphasis added]

The mother of teen martyr Qusai Al-Tamimi’s expressed the same sentiments of support:

“‘All my children and grandchildren will follow the path of Qusai”

She explained that Qusai had shaved his head to look like another terrorist “Martyr,” Uday Al-Tamimi:

“He went to shave his hair and said, ‘I want the haircut of a Martyr’”

“He asked for Martyrdom, and he achieved it.”

The official PA daily reinforced the martyrdom message by writing about the teen’s death in the usual cult-like terms, saying the martyr’s scent of musk is now “perfuming the streets”:

“The village’s streets … became filled with the scent of his blood, which is perfumed with musk … While charging forward and not fleeing, this young lion responded to the call of the lions, and his fate was to ascend to Paradise.”

Palestinian Media Watch has reported on this dangerous PA ideology numerous times, warning that Palestinian children are being abused by PA leaders, who teach them they are destined for martyrdom for “Palestine.”

The author is a senior analyst at Palestinian Media Watch, where a version of this article first appeared.